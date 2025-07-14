Horoscope, July 15: Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer— As Sharvan begins, here’s what Lord Shiva wants you to know

Celebrity Tarot card reader and astrologer Munisha Khatwani has provided predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer for this week (July 13 to July 19), coinciding with the auspicious beginning of the month of Shravan.

While reading Tarot cards, she also shared the messages that Lord Shiva has for each of these four sun signs.

Aries

Aries people share their sun sign with Ajay Devgn. For the week, Munisha drew the Three of Wands card for Aries, which signifies that Aries individuals may need to exercise patience as they await certain developments. Munisha suggests that patience often leads to good news.

Regarding Lord Shiva's message for Aries, she revealed the "Misuse of Power - Brahmasur" card, which emphasizes, "If you are blessed with something, then use it for the benefit of you and instead of using it wrong."

Munisha says that Lord Shiva wants to convey to Aries the importance of not misusing their power.

Taurus

Taurus people share their sun sign with Varun Dhawan. The card drawn for Taurus is the King of Swords, indicating that this week, Taurus should focus on career and financial matters. Taurus women can expect support from men during this time.

Lord Shiva's message for Taurus encourages them to be polite and open to a world of possibilities and happiness through their words. Munisha notes that Taurus can impress others with their communication.

Gemini

Gemini people share their sun sign with Karan Johar. The card drawn for Gemini is the Five of Cups, which advises them to let go of past grievances. This week, Gemini should focus on the future and maintain a positive mindset.

In terms of Lord Shiva's message, Gemini is reminded to wait for the right time. Munisha said that Lord Shiva wants to remind Geminis that the time is not suitable for them right now, but wait for the right time, and things will get better.

Cancer

Cancer individuals share their sun sign with Priyanka Chopra. The card drawn for Cancer is the Two of Swords, suggesting that they may face confusion about decision-making. Cancer people could experience challenges on personal or professional fronts and may benefit from seeking assistance during this period.

Revealing Lord Shiva's message for Cancerians, Munisha advises that individuals should meditate to uncover their true inner selves, which will help them find answers.

