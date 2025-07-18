Kareena Kapoor says Priyanka Chopra was ‘meant for global domination', shares OLD photo on her 43rd birthday

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses who has been a part of showbiz for several years. PeeCee is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Celebrities have been showering all the love on her big day. Kareena Kapoor also marked the occasion by sharing a blast from the past with actress. Kareena's birthday post for Priyanka is all about reliving their old days.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Priyanka Chopra for 'global domination'

On July 18, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish Priyanka Chopra a happy birthday. In the post shared on her Insta story, we see a rare throwback picture of the duo.

The monochromatic photo shows Priyanka and Kareena standing together presumably on the stage. PeeCee can be seen fixing Kareena's make-up in a gentle manner. They are holding mics in their hands.

Both the actresses are seen sporting corset tops with trousers. They look stunning in this throwback memory.

Kareena penned a sweet note for PeeCee on her 43rd birthday. In her post, Bebo wrote, "You were always meant for global domination. Keep soaring PCJ, no one like you. Happy birthday."

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and others also wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Parineeti Chopra dropped an adorable birthday wish for her elder sister, Priyanka Chopra. In her Instagram story, Parineeti wrote, "Happiest birthday mimi didi. You are the best and you know it."

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do, shared a heartwarming note for the actress. Sharing her picture, the 68-year-old actor wrote, "Happy birthday... From strength to stardom, you have carved a path that inspires so many. Wishing you more power, love, and milestones ahead. Keep shining always."

On the occasion, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted a throwback picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story. The photo also featured Katrina Kaif.

Celebrities including Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nimrat Kaur also wished the 43-year-old global star on the occasion. Don't miss their birthday wishes below!

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's movies

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films. They first collaborated in the 2004 film, Aitraaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar. While Kareena played the female lead, Priyanka was cast as the antagonist.

Their other notable movie is Shah Rukh Khan's Don (2006) in which PeeCee played the main role and Kareena was cast in a special appearance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra rings in 43rd birthday with 'greatest gifts' husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie: PICS