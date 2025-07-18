Special Ops 2: Did you notice makers changing THIS real-life detail about UPIs in Kay Kay Menon starrer?

Co-directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, Special Ops stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. Five years after the release of its first season, the team has released Special Ops: Season 2 on Jio Hotstar. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj, Saiyami Kher, Revathi Pillai, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Pathak. The makers have reportedly replaced UPI with a new word in the series.

Makers replace 'UPI' with 'OBI' in Special Ops Season 2, old trailer removed

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have modified a sequence in Special Ops 2 featuring the word 'UPI'. Quoting a source, the portal mentioned a sequence in which Tahir Raj Bhasin's character attempts to access the data of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) users for malicious intent.

According to the source, the word 'UPI' has been changed to 'OBI' in Special Ops 2. The source added that the makers have also removed the old trailer on YouTube. Now, a new trailer is available to watch, which mentions the word 'OBI'.

Release date of Kay Kay Menon's series was pushed from July 11 to July 18

The trailer of Special Ops Season 2 also has its new release date, July 18. Calling it a "sensitive" topic, an industry insider shared that the makers may have been asked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to mention UPI. This is why the release date of the Kay Kay Menon starrer was postponed to July 18, 2025, as the team had to rework on dubbing and other factors.

The change doesn't affect the plot of the show or what the villain is discussing in the scene, the insider added. The terms, including those related to the Reserve Bank of India and China, have been allowed to remain in the series.

A brief about Special Ops

Kay Kay Menon plays the role of Himmat Singh, a member of the Research and Analysis Wing in Special Ops. He has returned as the RAW officer in the second season. Tahir Raj Bhasin is cast as the main antagonist.

The first season of the thriller web series premiered on Hotstar in 2020. A year later, the makers brought Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, the second installment of the franchise.

