Ram and Laxman on board: Ravi Dubey shares BTS pic from Ramayana set with 'legends' Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari

The Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies in Indian cinema. Made on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the two-part live-action saga stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Amid its immense buzz on the Internet, an unseen picture of Ranbir from the sets of Ramayana has caught our attention, courtesy Ravi Dubey.

Ravi Dubey drops a BTS picture from Ramayana set

On Friday, Ravi Dubey took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture clicked on the sets of Ramayana. The image features Ravi posing with his co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranbir looks dashing in a black shirt and black pants. Ravi is sporting a white tee, black pants, and a blue denim jacket. Nitesh, who is standing in the middle, is wearing a brown checkered shirt and black trousers. Ranbir and Ravi have their hands in their pockets.

Ravi captioned the post with a sweet note for both Ranbir and Nitesh. In his caption, he called them 'legends'. "...in the company of legends," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the picture below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey wrap up the Ramayana shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey finished the shoot of the magnum opus earlier this month. A few glimpses from the Ramayana set went viral on social media back then. In a clip, Ranbir was seen hugging his co-star Ravi after the cake-cutting process.

Fans are excited to watch them as on-screen brothers, Ram and Lakshman.

All you need to know about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part will arrive on Diwali 2026, the second one will hit the screens on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ravi Dubey is cast as Lord Lakshman. Sai Pallavi is essaying the role of Goddess Sita. Yash will play the demon king, Ravana.

Apart from them, Ramayana stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chadha, Lara Dutta, and more. It also boasts a collaboration between two global music legends, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

