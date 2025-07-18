Nikita Roy Day 1 Box Office: Sonakshi Sinha's supernatural thriller opens poorly, nets Rs 15 lakh

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has made her theatrical comeback as a lead with her latest release, Nikita Roy. The supernatural thriller film features the actress in a titular role. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal, Nikita Roy is off to a low start at the box office. Here's what the first day of the film looked like at the box office.

Nikita Roy fetches Rs 15 lakh on opening day

Directed by Kussh Sinha, Nikita Roy started its journey with a poor opening at the box office. The Sonakshi Sinha starrer earned Rs 15 lakh net business on the first day of its theatrical run.

Nikita Roy has a low hype and hardly any conversation around its release. The makers couldn't generate buzz for the supernatural thriller movie. Audience preferred its rival release, Saiyaara, which has taken all the limelight at the box office.

Nikita Roy lags behind in the race

Released on July 18, 2025, Nikita Roy clashed with Saiyaara and Tanvi The Great at the box office. It has lagged behind while competing with both the movies.

Sonakshi Sinha's movie couldn't even perform better than the Anupam Kher film which earned Rs 30 lakh on its opening day. With an outstanding opening of Rs 20 crore, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie has performed on an excellent note today.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the ZEE5 horror comedy, Kakuda. The actress made her extended cameo in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024. Sonakshi's last theatrical movie as a lead was Double XL (2022).

Sonakshi has worked in notable movies like the Dabangg series, Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, and more.

Nikita Roy in theaters

Nikita Roy plays in cinemas from today, July 18. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

