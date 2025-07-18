Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's intense love story flirts with excellent Rs 20 crore opening

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara turned out to be the biggest surprise at the box office. Crafted by Mohit Suri's magic, Saiyaara debuted with a sensational opening.

Saiyaara flirts with a banger Rs 20 crore opening on Day 1

The musical romantic drama, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, recorded a phenomenal occupancy throughout the day. According to estimates, the Mohit Suri film has registered an excellent opening, with a net collection of around Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office.

The movie has not only emerged as the biggest opener of Mohit Suri's career, surpassing Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, but also given a dream launch pad to Ahaan and Aneet. It surpassed the opening day collections of Jaat, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sky Force, and Raid 2, securing the fourth spot among the top 10 biggest openers of 2025. The movie remained behind Chhaava, Sikandar, and Housefull 5.

Interestingly, no Indian film featuring debutantes has scored a double-digit opening in the last 25 years, when considered in terms of real value. The response that Ahaan Panday's film is getting at the box office was earlier seen with Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Abhishek Bachchan's Refugee, both released in 2000.

Saiyaara targets a blockbuster verdict, set for a terrific weekend

The intense love story, targeting the Gen Z audience, has found immense love and appreciation on its opening day. The movie met with a positive response from the audience, which instantly translated into solid spot bookings.

It is now set for a terrific opening weekend, as the movie has the potential to record big jumps over Saturday and Sunday. Based on current trends, Saiyaara should aim for an opening weekend of at least Rs 65-70 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening week, provided it holds well on weekdays.

Saiyaara will face Son Of Sardaar 2 and Fantastic Four: First Steps from next weekend. However, the movie is expected to perform well in its second weekend as well, potentially denting the business of the other two releases.

