'You should look for a better man,' Paulo Costa claims Khamzat Chimaev messaged 'dirty things' to his girlfriend

In a fiery media day appearance ahead of UFC 318, Paulo Costa shocked reporters and fans by accusing Khamzat Chimaev of privately messaging his girlfriend on Instagram with what he described as “very bad” and “cowardly” remarks.

The former title contender didn’t hold back, saying the feud is now personal and that he wants to “hurt” Chimaev inside the octagon—win or lose. Costa faces Roman Kopylov in the UFC 318 co-main event on July 19, but his mind is clearly occupied by unfinished business with Chimaev.

‘He crossed the line’: Costa makes it personal

Speaking to the press in New Orleans, Costa revealed that Chimaev had sent inappropriate DMs to his girlfriend, which included lines like “you should look for a better man.” The Brazilian said this was not just trash talk—it was disrespectful and deliberate, calling his statements “dirty things.”

“I feel angry just to hear his name,” Costa said, as reported by MMA Fighting. “Why he message her? Why he didn’t message me instead of her? Coward. He is a coward.” He confirmed that no matter the outcome of Chimaev’s upcoming title shot at UFC 319, a fight between them must happen—unless, as Costa put it, “he retires.”

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. They were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 294, but Costa withdrew due to an elbow infection.

Chimaev responds with mockery

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t remain silent for long. In a short but sharp social media post, he mocked Costa’s emotional reaction from the media day. Replying to a X/Twitter post with a snippet of Costa shaking and wiping his eyes, Chimaev wrote, “Bro, what’s going on with you? Don’t start to cry please.”

That jab has quickly spread, with fans wondering is Costa was “shaking just talking about you,” and “very nervous.” The speculation around the real story behind the DMs also still continues.

UFC Future: Business or vendetta?

Costa made it clear that he won’t let this issue go. While he emphasized that his immediate focus is on defeating Kopylov at UFC 318, he vowed to call out Chimaev immediately after. “We have a mutual hate,” he told reporters. “Unfinished business.”

With Chimaev set to challenge Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, Costa knows his window may be narrow—but he’s banking on a win and a callout loud enough to reignite the fight that never happened. Fans now wait to see if Costa can deliver in the cage before chasing the man who, in his words, “crossed the line.”

