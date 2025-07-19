Bollywood Newswrap, July 18: Saiyaara's blockbuster box office opening to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani getting discharged from hospital

Missed out on your daily dose of entertainment? Don't worry, we are back with all the major highlights of the day. From Saiyaara's blockbuster box office opening to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's hospital discharge, take a look at what happened throughout the day.

Saiyaara off to a blockbuster start, targets Rs 20 crore plus opening

Advertisement

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has surpassed all expectations. The Mohit Suri-directed film is targeting an opening of Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office, according to estimates.

Based on the strong trends, Saiyaara is likely to record a sensational opening weekend in India.

Special Ops 2 streaming now on JioHotstar

Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops Season 2 is now streaming on JioHotstar. The show is created by OG Neeraj Pandey and it is receiving raving reviews from the audience.

Apart from Menon, the show stars an ensemble cast that includes Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Dilip Tahil, and others.

Ravi Dubey shares a BTS picture of Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari

Ravi Dubey, who is all set to don the role of Lakshman, shared a BTS picture of himself from the sets of Ramayana.

The actor is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari. For the unversed, Ranbir is playing the role of Lord Rama in a two-part epic saga.

Advertisement

Read Full Story: Ram and Laxman on board: Ravi Dubey shares BTS pic from Ramayana set with 'legends' Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari



Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return home with a newborn girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got discharged from the hospital and returned home with their newborn baby. The couple's car was spotted while entering their home's premises.

They also visited Kiara Advani’s maternal home to take blessings from their little munchkins’ nani.

Read Full Story: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return home with newborn, couple's bodyguard tries hard to ensure no-photo policy

War 2 trailer runtime revealed, to be out next week

As Pinkvilla reported earlier, the War 2 trailer is all set to release in the next week, around 20 days before its release. And now, we have learnt about the runtime of the trailer.

Reportedly, the makers have cut a trailer of 2 minutes and 39 seconds. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences. The movie is all set to lock horns with Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday turns into 'Saiyaara' for brother Ahaan Panday's sensational debut: 'Star is born…’