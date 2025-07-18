Will Mahesh Babu turn into Indiana Jones for SS Rajamouli's film? Alleged SSMB29 plot leak explored

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is currently in the making under SS Rajamouli’s direction. As more details about the movie are yet to be unveiled, a recent report has revealed its plot, and here’s what it says.

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu starrer’s leaked plot

According to a report by the Tanzanian portal, The Citizen, it read, “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world.”

As SSMB29 is currently in production, the movie is reported to begin shooting in East Africa with Mahesh Babu being joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The shoot for the jungle adventure movie is expected to take place in the Serengeti first, and later move towards the Southern parts of Africa.

More about SSMB29

Talking about the magnum opus, SSMB29 is touted as one of the biggest cinematic ventures ever envisioned in Indian cinema. Aiming to portray a never-before-seen experience, the movie is speculated to be made on a budget of Rs 900-1000 crore.

Initially, the film was said to be releasing in theaters as a two-parter with the shoot going up until the end of 2026 and hitting the big screens in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

However, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have moved away from the decision and will release it as a single film, likely with a long runtime.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the adventure film will have Priyanka as the co-lead with actors like Prithviraj and R Madhavan in key roles.

Recently, it was also reported that similar to Kurchi Madathapetti, Mahesh Babu will have a solo dance number in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The track is said to be a massy number with several dancers alongside him.

Moreover, it has been speculated that Mahesh Babu has decided not to use any body doubles for the adventure movie and will do his own stunts.

