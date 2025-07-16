Karan Veer Mehra’s Mumbai House: Inside Bigg Boss 18 winner's home where modernity meets old-school nostalgia

Karan Veer Mehra is a prominent face of Hindi Television. The actor made a name for himself by appearing in iconic TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and winning the 18th season of the prime-time reality series Bigg Boss, as well as the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

One of the reasons Karan is loved by many is his humble nature and his connection to his fans. He is so connected that he doesn’t shy away from revealing that he has used their cherished gifts to furnish his home.

The talented actor has incorporated vibrant colors and ornate details into his residence. He is a maximalist, and the aesthetic complements his vigorous personality.

Karan Veer Mehra Has Embraced Maximalism in Furnishing His Home

The main door to his apartment flaunts a big metal nameplate that reads “KVM OFFICE.” As you walk inside, you get a proper sense of Karan’s architectural preference. His living room is a fusion between modernity and tradition.

From having a corner dedicated to his planters to a special table for two, the room has it all. He has lovingly stored all the pillows, letters, and collage photo frames his fans have gifted him after the Bigg Boss win. Karan revealed that these gifts work as mood boosters when he feels down.

In one corner of the room, he keeps a mini wine fridge. He has an enviable collection of old DVDs. He is an art connoisseur and has collected beautiful paintings from different parts of the world. The big screens of the Bigg Boss set inspired him to install a big window that faces lush greenery and the splendid Mumbai skyline.

His dining area is small and soulful. This section houses a dining table, photo frames, drawers, wine holders, and his beloved trophies. He escorts us to his office, where he reads or works on his scripts. The big attraction of this room is his collection of trendy caps. He is a fan of indoor sports and has kept a carrom board as a wall decor. He takes off his sandals as he shows us the shrine of his lost family members and all the holy scriptures.

Unlike the other rooms, his bedroom is minimal in terms of furnishing. He proudly shows us his elaborate collection of branded and rare perfumes.

Karan has called this place home for the past 15 years. He mentions that he has tried to keep it the same over the years. He hasn’t let the precious memories slip away; instead, he has used the knick-knacks to embellish his habitat. His abode is a tribute to his struggling years and the fans who have shaped him into the person he is today.

