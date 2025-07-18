Dane Dunning’s net worth in 2025: From salary to trade bonuses, all about new Atlanta Braves pitcher

Dane Dunning may not be on every baseball fan’s radar, but his bank account says he should be. As of today, the 30-year-old pitcher holds an estimated net worth of millions. The figure combines a steady MLB salary, postseason bonuses, and modest endorsement deals.

After making his debut in 2020 and winning a World Series with Texas in 2023, Dunning now finds himself in Atlanta following a midseason trade. While his ERA and role have fluctuated, one thing hasn’t: his ability to keep earning through every team change and innings milestone.

Contract structure and incentive payouts

According to Spotrac, Dunning signed a one-year, USD 2.66 million arbitration deal for the 2025 season (approx. INR 22.9 crore). The contract includes built-in performance bonuses: USD 50,000 (approx. INR 43,07,960) for hitting key inning benchmarks between 30 and 60.

It then jumps to USD 75,000 and 80,000 payouts (approx. INR 64,61,940 and 68,92,736) as he climbs from 70 to 90 and 100 to 150 innings respectively. With 2025 already including multiple appearances across the majors and Triple-A, those figures are now within reach. The Korean-American is expected to re-enter arbitration in 2026 before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Trades, career highlights, and personal income growth

Dunning has bounced across four MLB organizations—Washington, Chicago, Texas, and now Atlanta. But it was his time in Arlington that gave him the biggest bump: a key role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run and a 12-win season that year raised his profile and income. He’s also taken on endorsement work and public appearances, further padding his earnings.

Add in postseason bonuses, a 2023 career peak, and a 2025 deal with Atlanta—Dunning’s finances are steady and growing, even if his jersey keeps changing. Per Mabumbe, his net worth is between USD 4 and 5 million (approx. between INR 34.46 and 43.08 crore), as of July 2025.

