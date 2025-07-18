Ananya Panday turns into 'Saiyaara' for brother Ahaan Panday's sensational debut: 'Star is born…’

Saiyaara marked the big-screen acting debut of two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While Mohit Suri's directorial is ruling the box office, Ahaan's family and friends have started celebrating the surreal success of the actor. Elated by the banger response to Ahaan's movie, her sister and crime partner, Ananya Panday, couldn't keep calm. The actress shared an adorable picture of them, announcing herself already a member of “Ahaan's Fan Club”.

Ananya Panday drops an adorable picture with Ahaan Panday, calls him ‘My Saiyaara’

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures. In one of the photos, she is seen posing with her cousin Ahaan, with a wide, happy smile. In the other picture, Ananya is seen gushing while keeping her eyes closed and flaunting her tag ‘Ahaan Panday Fan Club’ stuck to her forehead.

Ananya captioned the post with, “A star is born (with star emoji) my Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy (love and evil eye emoticons).”

The CTRL actress wore a black off-shoulder dress, and complemented it with her luxury brown handbag. Ahaan, on the other hand, kept it casual, wearing an open beige shirt over a white round-neck T-shirt, and paired it with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Ananya Panday shared childhood pictures with her brother Ahaan

A day earlier, Ananya Panday had shared a series of her cute pictures with Ahaan from their childhood days. Her caption reads, “been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same (folded hand, fingers crossed, hearts, and evil eye emoticons) #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow !!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little beans first movie comes out (three crying emojis) welcome to the movies Ahaaani !! The sweetest boy (three red hearts).”

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday is Ananya’s cousin. He is the son of Chikki Panday and Denne Panday. Both of them remained away from the glamorous world. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a social media influencer and YouTuber.

