BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop artist with all songs surpassing 100 million Spotify streams, joins Billie Eilish and Harry Styles with feat

Jungkook continues to live up to his title as BTS' golden maknae (youngest member) with his latest impressive milestone. He became the first K-pop idol to have all of his original solo songs surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. The feat marks a new record not only for a South Korean artist, but also for an Asian soloist. It shows that Jungkook's songs maintained their enduring popularity even after years of their release.

Jungkook sets record as only Asian soloist with all tracks surpassing 100 million Spotify streams

The BTS member reached the 100 million Spotify streams milestone with 18 of his tracks. It made him the only Asian act to accomplish the impressive feat. His most recent track to enter the elite club is "i wonder…", a 2024-released collaborative song with J-Hope. The song's renewed traction can be allied with his performance of the song at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE Goyang encore concert on June 13.

It was just two days after the Seven singer's release from the military, making the act all the more special. Jungkook's music catalog includes songs from his debut album Golden and various earlier digital solo releases and collaborations.

Jungkook joined Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as the artist with all tracks surpassing 100 million Spotify streams

Jungkook became the third artist in the world with all his solo songs (including collaborations) having streamed over 100 million times. The only others who have ever achieved the feat are Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. Fans called him a "true global pop star" as he "keeps proving that he's more than just K-pop."

The songs of Jungkook in the 100 million club are– Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.), Standing Next to You (solo version and USHER remix), Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Dreamers (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar), Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS), Still With You, Yes or No, Never Let Go, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Sriake), TOO MUCH, Hate You, Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), My You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears and wonder... (with J-Hope).

