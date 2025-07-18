Jennie turns up the heat with BTS pics from DEADLINE World Tour, see BLACKPINK’s fun moments from LA stop

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has given fans a rare look at what goes on behind the scenes during one of the world’s most anticipated tours. On July 18, the idol took to her personal Instagram account. She posted two sets of candid photos from BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour. The pictures were taken during their Los Angeles stops at the Sofi Stadium on July 12 and 13.

Jennie shares candid backstage moments from BLACKPINK’s LA concert

In her first post, Jennie wrote, “LA!!!! Thank you for 2 amazing nights at Sofi Stadium.” She expressed her gratitude to fans who filled the massive venue for two consecutive nights. The accompanying photos showcased her in striking black-and-white portraits looking stunning as ever.

Other snaps show her posing backstage and getting last-minute hair and makeup touch-ups. Another powerful snap captured the girls from behind during the concert, facing the ocean of cheering fans. One adorable picture captures her with fellow members displayed on the jumbo screen.

The mood shifted from intense to playful in the next few images. Jennie is seen munching on snacks, sharing a laugh with Lisa while riding a bicycle, and cracking up backstage. One touching photo showed members and staff embracing tightly. It’s a nod to the deep bond built throughout their global journey.

Jennie shares LA tour moments with Lisa & Jisoo in DEADLINE post

Her second post came with a simple but meaningful caption: “BLACKPINK. DEADLINE. LA. LOVE YOU ALL.” The post included more precious memories, such as a video of Jennie seconds before going on stage and a dramatic shot of her mid-choreography. It also featured several sweet moments shared with Lisa and Jisoo, including hugs and candid laughter.

One particular image featured Jennie warmly hugging Jisoo, while another caught Lisa giving Jennie a tight backstage squeeze. These pictures highlight the members’ sister-like bond. From shared smiles to fleeting moments before the spotlight, the posts offered fans an intimate window into the emotional and electric atmosphere backstage at BLACKPINK’s LA shows.

What’s next on the DEADLINE World Tour

Following the Los Angeles concerts, BLACKPINK is set to perform in Chicago today, on July 18. The tour will then move on to Toronto and New York, before heading overseas for the Europe and Asia legs.

Stadium stops include Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. The concert series promises an unforgettable year for BLINKs around the world.

