Jin says BTS members are prepping hard for spring 2026 album, 'doing well' physically and mentally: 'They're giggling...'

BTS member Jin is in the midst of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR's U.S. leg. While being busy in Anaheim for a pair of concerts, he squeezed in a live session on Weverse on July 18, to engage with his fans. During then, he shared that he recently reunited with his BTS bandmates, who are currently in LA. Jin updated the fans on his fellow members' current state of mind as they worked on the upcoming full-group album.

Advertisement

Jin reveals BTS members were preparing for new album, while taking care of themselves

In his latest livestream, Jin revealed that he met up with his BTS teammates RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook a few days ago at Los Angeles. According to them, they were working hard for the spring 2026 release. Notably, it will be BTS' first-ever new musical offering since they became a military-training completed group. As the Don't Say You Love Me singer watched over their album prep session, he took note of their behavior.

As per Jin's shared account, the BTS members "seem to be doing well and working hard [on the new album]." With his usual older brother-like affection, he called them "our babies" and mentioned they were fit both mentally and physically. "Their mindset as well, they’ve gotten healthier," he shared. He checked out the recording sessions and must have felt relieved on seeing them enjoying each other's company.

Advertisement

"They seem to be giggling away and having fun among themselves," Jin stated, delighting the fans. The BTS ARMY felt a wave of nostalgia hit them as Jin spoke about his fellow members, evoking a warm and cozy sense of home. The group's chemistry drew admiration from fans, who felt that their bond remained unchanged despite periods of separation due to military service and solo pursuits.

About Jin's current solo world tour and union with BTS members

Jin is currently busy with his solo world tour, which will conclude with two shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands on August 9-10. Following that, he is expected to fly to LA to join his BTS bandmates and work on the full-group comeback with them. The new album will drop on spring 2026, with speculations suggesting a March release.

ALSO READ: Why does Jin think BTS members have 'changed a lot' after military? Super Tuna singer opens up on new food habits