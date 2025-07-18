WATCH: Sara Tendulkar caught eyeing Shubman Gill as he chats with another woman in London

Not even a week after Ravindra Jadeja teased India’s captain with Master Blaster’s daughter, another video of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar has made the rounds. A brief clip from Yuvraj Singh’s dinner has reignited curiosity around the duo’s rumored relationship.

The now-viral clip from the London charity event shows Sara locking eyes on Gill while he chats with another woman. The clip, first shared on social media on July 18, has prompted widespread speculation about the meaning behind Sara’s ‘palat’—especially given the pair’s long-running link and public silence about their status.

A candid look sparks online frenzy

According to a video circulating online and shared by a fan on X, Sara was seated with her family, including Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, at the star-studded event attended by cricketers past and present ahead of the fourth India-England Test. As Shubman Gill, currently India’s Test captain, engaged in a casual conversation with another guest, cameras captured Sara watching him intently. The look has been interpreted by many fans online as one of jealousy, especially since Gill and Sara have never been publicly seen with other partners.

Gill, Jadeja and the ‘blush’ moment

This wasn’t the only viral clip from the evening. Another video from the same night shows Ravindra Jadeja teasing Gill, possibly about Sara, while KL Rahul joins in. Gill, caught off guard, is seen blushing and looking down, which only added fuel to the romantic speculation.

With Gill focusing on leading India in a must-win Test and Sara keeping a low profile, it remains unclear where things stand between them—but the internet certainly has its theories.

