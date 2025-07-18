Why Sivakarthikeyan was perfect fit for Parasakthi? Sudha Kongara reacts to rumors of clashing with Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, is currently in production. As the movie is speculated to clash with the release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, here’s what the director has to say about it.

What does Sudha Kongara have to say about the Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi clash?

Advertisement

Talking at an event for Galatta, Sudha Kongara said, “There are reports of Pongal clash between both films, but I honestly don’t know. Only the producer will decide when Parasakthi can release.”

For those unaware, earlier there were reports that Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan, will clash with SK’s Parasakthi. The makers of Jana Nayagan have confirmed that the film will be released on January 9, 2026.

While an update on Parasakthi’s official release date hasn’t been made yet, it is speculated to be a Pongal release next year.

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in Parasakthi

Speaking at the same event, Sudha Kongara revealed why she chose Sivakarthikeyan as the lead, with Ravi Mohan playing the main antagonist.

In her response, the Soorarai Pottru director said, “Siva is definitely the right actor who suits the character. His boy next door looks, the honesty and sincerity he has in him, these qualities are similar to my hero’s personality, which made him the perfect choice.”

Advertisement

“On the other hand, Ravi Mohan is in complete contrast to my character. It is a very different character, and every day working with him is difficult because he is a great person. Casting him goes against the grain,” she added.

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a Tamil-language political drama flick, directed by Sudha Kongara, who co-wrote it with Arjun Nadesan. The film is said to be based on the true story of the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965.

With Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa Murali, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the movie was initially planned with Suriya in the lead role, titled Puranaanooru (Suriya43). The film was supposed to have Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Verma in key roles, but the cinematic venture was shelved with Kongara reviving it with a new cast and production company.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt's F1 The Movie fame soon to be seen in India? Malik director Mahesh Narayanan locks Tamil biopic on Narain Karthikeyan