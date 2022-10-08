Kareena Kapoor EXCLUSIVE interview about lifestyle, Saif & Taimur

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena talks about how she found her peace with yoga and how she enjoyed her pregnancy phase both the times. She also talks about the importance of being happy in life and emphasises a lot on positivity. She talks about how there was a shift and abundance of offers post marriage and also the perspective she gathered by talking to different women on her show. She very interestingly talks about her table conversations with her girl gang and also mentions how much she loved watching Vikram Vedha. The segment ends with a fun little rapid fire.

