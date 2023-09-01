Yogurt for Hair: Top 13 Ways to Pamper Your Hair at Home

A generous spoonful of yogurt is quite satisfying. Apart from being used in baking fluffy cakes and other scrumptious delicacies, the benefits of using yogurt for hair are quite impressive. Yogurt is enriched with high-quality protein and offers deep nourishment to the hair shaft and hair follicles ( 1 ). Hence, using this nutrient-dense dairy product can help prevent breakage, hair damage, and annoying hair fall. Yogurt has been recognized as an effective home remedy for treating hair damage, dandruff, scalp acne, and other hair disorders ( 2 ). By making home masks using yogurt, you can condition and smoothen your hair at home and amp up your hair care regime. So, when you’re running out of time or not in the mood to visit a salon, you can give your hair a quick hair touch-up. Let’s explore yogurt's benefits for hair so that you can use this nutritional delight to make your hair locks soft and lustrous.

Impressive Benefits of Yogurt for Hair

Applying yogurt to hair can have many potential benefits. Some of them are:

1. May Enhance Hair Thickness

When tested on animals, yogurt has been proven to enhance the thickness of hair strands to give it a voluminous appearance ( 3 ). So, if you want to flaunt thick and strong hair locks, yogurt may be a good hair care choice.

2. May Promote Hair Growth

Yogurt is enriched with vitamin A and other essential nutrients that can help in the growth, development, and generation of new cells ( 4 ). After being tested on animals, vitamin A has been proven to promote healthy hair growth and hair cycle regulation ( 5 ). So, applying yogurt to hair can help in hair growth naturally.

3. May Help Prevent Hair Loss

Yogurt is loaded with calcium ( 4 ). Calcium is an effective agent to reduce and control hair loss which can also enhance hair density ( 6 ). Yogurt also contains vitamin B2, the deficiency of which can cause hair loss ( 7 ). So, if you want to make your hair bouncy and get rid of irksome hairfalls, this mask won’t disappoint you.

4. May Help Inhibit Pathogenic Growth:

Limiting fungal and pathogenic growth on the scalp can enhance scalp health and prevent scalp disorders ( 8 ). Yogurt has been proven to curb the growth of pathogens that also help to keep the gut healthy ( 9 ). By using yogurt hair masks, you can keep your scalp healthy and free from infections.

How to Use Yogurt for Hair?

Yogurt can be used on hair in a variety of ways. You can add other natural ingredients to yogurt to make effective hair masks for different scalp and hair disorders. Some of them are:

1. Honey, Olive Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Honey is packed with essential nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties that can help reduce dandruff and other scalp disorders like seborrheic dermatitis ( 10 ). Olive oil is antifungal and prevents the scalp from hair infections and sun damage besides keeping it moisturized ( 11 ). The antibacterial properties of fenugreek oil make this mask super effective against scalp infections ( 12 ). Using this mask can make your scalp healthy and prevent moisture loss and dryness.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of yogurt

2-3 teaspoons of honey

2 teaspoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of fenugreek oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix yogurt and honey in a bowl to form a thick paste.

Add olive oil and fenugreek oil to the mixture.

Ensure the mixture has a smooth consistency and is free from lumps.

Wash your hair with cold water and towel dry it.

Divide your hair into 2 neat sections and apply the paste on the roots first.

Cover the hair tips next.

Leave the mixture on your hair for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and conditioner to lock in the moisture.

2. Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Coconut oil helps manage frizzy, tangled, and dry hair besides keeping the hair healthy ( 11 ). Lemon juice has anti-aging properties that can help renew natural hair texture ( 13 ). Freshly extracted juice from the lemon can be used to induce relaxation in the scalp. Almond oil moisturizes hair and enhances hair elasticity ( 11 ). Using this mask can ease hair management and scalp stress effectively besides making your hair soft and bouncy.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of almond oil

Steps to Follow:

Take yogurt in a bowl and add coconut oil to it.

Make a thick paste and add lemon juice and almond oil to the mixture.

Get rid of lumps, if any, by giving it a thorough mix.

Make 2 neat partitions of your hair.

Apply this paste to your roots and then hair tips.

Wash off with cold water and shampoo after 30-35 minutes.

3. Aloe Vera, Egg Yolk, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Animal studies claim that aloe vera has been proven to enhance hair thickness and promote hair growth ( 14 ). Egg yolk contains high-quality proteins and stimulates hair growth ( 15 ). Enriched with the goodness of coconut oil, this mask can make your hair thick and strong. By using this mask, packed with nutrition, you can flaunt voluminous hair.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

Steps to Follow:

Beat egg yolk and yogurt in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and coconut oil to the mixture.

Mix well to form a paste with even consistency.

Wash your hair and towel dry it.

Make 2 equal partitions of your hair and apply this paste first on your roots then cover the hair tips.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for half an hour.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water to keep the moisture intact.

You may use a shampoo or conditioner afterward.

4. Onion Juice, Coconut Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Onion juice is an effective agent for hair re-growth and helps treat different hair loss conditions ( 16 ). Fenugreek seeds help treat hair loss and contribute to healthy hair growth ( 17 ). Tests done on animals prove that peppermint oil has tremendous hair growth results ( 18 ). Using this mask on your hair can enhance your hair length and help you get rid of hair breakage and hair fall.

Ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons of yogurt

3-4 teaspoons of onion juice

1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder

A few drops of peppermint oil

Steps to Follow:

Take yogurt in a bowl and add the fenugreek powder to it.

Add onion juice and a few drops of peppermint oil to make a consistent paste.

Mix well and apply on your hair roots and lengths evenly.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with cold water and shampoo.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar, Castor Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Apple cider vinegar has been proven effective in inhibiting the growth of bacteria causing dandruff and makes the hair silky soft and shiny ( 19 ). Castor oil penetrates deep into the scalp and nourishes hair follicles to make the hair healthy and strong ( 11 ). Coffee has a stimulating effect on the scalp and can help treat androgenetic alopecia ( 20 ). Amla oil is enriched with essential agents like vitamin C and can prevent the graying of hair ( 11 ). Using this hair mask can make your hair tresses smooth, strong, and healthy.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of coffee

1 teaspoon of amla oil

Steps to Follow:

Add yogurt and coffee to a bowl.

Mix properly and add apple cider vinegar and amla oil to the paste.

Apply on damp or dry hair after making 2 neat hair partitions from the center.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 20-25 minutes.

Wash off with shampoo or condition using cold or lukewarm water. Avoid using hot water as that may damage your scalp.

6. Banana, Lemon Juice, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Bananas contain bioactive components that can help prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth ( 21 ). Lemon juice eases hair management and helps maintain the natural texture of the hair ( 13 ). Sesame oil contains moisturizing agents that can enhance the circulation of the scalp and prevent hair graying, and dryness ( 11 ). So, if you want to amp up your haircare regime, this hair mask can be a good pick.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 medium-sized banana

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

Steps to Follow:

Mash one medium-sized banana in a bowl.

Add yogurt, lemon juice, and sesame oil and form a thick paste.

Wash your hair with cold water and towel dry it.

Apply this paste to your hair roots and lengths evenly.

Wash off after 30-35 minutes with cold or lukewarm water.

You may use a shampoo or conditioner afterward.

7. Mustard Oil, Amla Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Mustard oil has a thick consistency that helps protect hair from sun damage and bacterial infections ( 11 ). Amla oil is loaded with vitamin C and essential additives proven to be effective in preventing hair loss and strengthening hair follicles ( 22 ). Black pepper powder contains capsaicin which can enhance the production of hair follicles and give you fuller and thicker hair ( 23 ). Using this mask on your hair can lessen the damage done by the sun and other environmental aggressors to make your good hair days worry-free.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of mustard oil

1 tablespoon of amla oil

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Steps to Follow:

Mix yogurt and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add mustard oil and amla oil to form a thick paste.

Apply on damp hair, starting from hair roots.

Cover your hair lengths with the mixture and ensure you’re covering the tips too.

Wash off with shampoo and conditioner after 25-30 minutes.

8. Almond Oil, Fenugreek Powder, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Almond oil is packed with vitamin E and other essential nutrients and helps in keeping the hair soft and moisturized ( 11 ). The addition of fenugreek powder makes it effective in reducing hair fall and breakages ( 17 ). Tea tree oil has proven to be effective in clearing dandruff effectively ( 24 ). With this mask application, you can prevent dandruff and hair fall besides nourishing your hair.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

2 tablespoons of almond oil

1 tablespoon of fenugreek powder

1 teaspoon of tea tree oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix yogurt and fenugreek powder in a bowl.

Add almond oil and olive oil to the mixture.

Mix well to form a paste with an even consistency.

Apply on hair roots and hair lengths evenly.

Wash off with cold water after 30-35 minutes.

Follow up with a conditioner to seal in the moisture.

9. Coffee, Green Tea, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Coffee can strengthen hair follicles and facilitate hair growth ( 20 ). Owing to the presence of epigallocatechin-3-gallate, a major polyphenol that is proven to be effective for scalp disorders, green tea can be applied on the scalp to induce hair growth and clear scalp infections ( 25 ). The application of rosemary oil has proven to be quite effective for male and female baldness patterns ( 26 ). Using this hair pack can strengthen your hair deeply to cause healthy growth and prevent hair loss.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of coffee

2-3 teaspoons of green tea

A few drops of rosemary oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt, coffee, and green tea in a bowl.

Add a few drops of rosemary oil and mix well.

Let your hair open and make 2 neat partitions.

Apply this paste directly to your hair roots and tips evenly.

Wash off with cold water and conditioner after 30-35 minutes.

10. Lemon Juice, Sesame Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Lemon juice can be used to maintain the texture of your hair and treat scalp disorders ( 13 ). Sesame oil contains linolenic acid, stearic acid, and other essential additives that help prevent dryness and aging of hair ( 11 ). Oats can reduce scalp itchiness and inflammation to keep it healthy and free from harsh chemical reactions ( 27 ). This powerful combination of natural ingredients can condition your hair and make it lustrous.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 teaspoon of powdered oats

Steps to Follow:

Mix yogurt and oats in a container.

Add lemon juice and sesame oil to the mixture.

Apply this mixture on damp or dry hair for effective results.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 30-35 minutes.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

Follow up with shampoo and conditioner to keep the moisture intact.

11. Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Argan oil can control sebum production to keep your hair free from oil and scalp build-up ( 11 ). Using jojoba oil can help treat scalp patches, dryness, and itchiness as it’s rich in wax esters and fatty acids that have a moisturizing effect ( 28 ). Apple cider vinegar helps to keep your scalp free from dandruff and enhances the luster of your hair ( 19 ). By applying this mask to your hair, you can get rid of scalp issues and enhance the shine of your tresses.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of yogurt

2-3 tablespoons of argan oil

1 tablespoon of jojoba oil

1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt and apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Add argan oil and jojoba oil to the mixture.

Apply the paste on your hair roots followed by hair lengths.

Wash off with cold water after 20-25 minutes.

Use a shampoo or conditioner afterward.

12. Tea Tree Oil, Egg Yolk, And Yogurt Hair Mask

Tea tree has been proven to be an effective treatment for dandruff ( 24 ). Egg yolk is enriched with high-quality protein that stimulates hair growth ( 15 ). Using rosemary oil can help treat androgenetic alopecia or patterns of baldness ( 26 ) By applying this mask, you can prevent hair and scalp disorders naturally.

Ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons of yogurt

4-6 drops of tea tree oil

1 egg yolk

4-6 drops of rosemary oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt and egg yolk in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil and rosemary oil to the mixture.

Mix well to get rid of lumps.

Apply on your hair roots, lengths, and tips evenly.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water after 30 minutes.

Follow up with shampoo or conditioner.

13. Neem, Hibiscus, And Yogurt Hair Pack

Neem powder is an herbal remedy for treating alopecia ( 27 ). Recent studies on the potency of hibiscus powder for animal hair growth have claimed that hibiscus extracts are effective in enhancing hair length ( 28 ). Honey possesses antioxidant properties and can be used to treat dandruff and scalp build-up ( 10 ). Tea tree oil has been proven to be effective in easing scalp allergies and irritations ( 24 ).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of hibiscus powder

1 tablespoon of neem powder

1 teaspoon of honey

3-4 drops of tea tree oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix yogurt, hibiscus powder, and neem powder in a bowl.

Add honey and tea tree oil to form a thick paste.

Apply on your hair roots and lengths and wash off with cold or warm water after 25-30 minutes.

Follow up with shampoo or conditioner.

How Often Should You Put Yogurt in Your Hair?

Yogurt can provide sufficient protein for hair growth and nourishment ( 29 ). However, owing to the composition of yogurt, using it often may cause scalp greasiness or allergies. You may use yogurt once a week to get the best results without causing any damage to your hair or scalp.

Conclusion

Bouncy hair is so flattering. However, tight schedules may sideline hair care. Natural remedies and hair masks can be made at home easily. You can give your hair a quick dose of nourishment with the ingredients available at home. Using yogurt for hair growth is an effective way to give your tresses strength and luster. Yogurt can be used to make hair masks that work wonders for dry, damaged, and frizzy hair. Pick and choose the ingredients depending on your hair type and scalp concerns and indulge in a satisfying hair care routine.

