Demon Slayer: Every Hashira That Will Die In The Anime as Per The Manga

Demon Slayer, a group of breath-powered warriors, is the last bastion of humanity against night-skulking demons. They belong to an association aiming to eradicate Muzan Kibutsuji's monsters. Among the demon slayers there are Hashira, the strongest fighters in the Demon Slayer Corp, who are depicted as undefeatable powerhouses when first introduced.

Death is inevitable for all demon hunters, including the strong Hashira. Flame Hashira's death is well-known, but not all of them are safe from early graves. As the manga ended, Muzan Kibutsuji was placed on ropes, and various Hashira began to drop like flies in the face of the demon lord and his strongest champions.

Here are every Hashira that dies as per the manga.

1. Jigoro Kuwajima

Jigoro Kuwajima, a beloved shonen protagonist, is portrayed as the former Thunder Hashira. He had two disciples, Zenitsu and Kaigaku. Kaigaku became a demon slayer and accepted Muzan's invitation to replace Gyutaro & Daki, becoming the new Upper Moon 6. Kuwajima died by suicide, and although the timeline of his death is hazy, it is assumed that it occurred shortly before Zenitsu attended the Final Selection.

2. Kyojuro Rengoku

Although Kyojuro Rengoku wasn't the first Hashira to appear, he was certainly one of the most memorable. His stand-out design, powerful techniques, simple but relatable philosophy, and signature catchphrase made him an instant favorite when he stepped onto the scene. Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku's death takes place at the end of the Mugen Train Arc, leaving fans heartbroken.

Rengoku successfully battles Akaza, the Upper Moon Three, and manages to keep the villain on his toes for quite some time, showcasing his tactical brilliance. Despite suffering a fatal blow, Rengoku demonstrates the Demon Slayer Corps' power to Akaza, proving that anyone can aspire to greatness, despite his limited screen time.

3. Kanae Kocho

Kanae Kocho, Shinobu's older sister and predecessor, was one of the first named human deaths outside Tanjiro's family. She was soft-spoken and kind, but untimely killed by Doma, a high-ranking member of the Upper Moon demons and a powerful Demon Slayer character. Although Kanae's death has little impact, it catalyzes Shinobu's journey to become a demon slayer. Kanae breathed her last breath while in Shinobu's arms, infuriating him so much that she never let go of her vengeance.

4. Shinobu Kocho

The Demon Slayer Corps face Muzan Kibutsuji, with slim survival chances. However, Shinobu, a demon slayer, gains a chance to take revenge on Doma for killing her sister Kanae. Shinobu and Doma's fight is one of the first battles to commence when the heroes infiltrate Muzan's castle, and it's a brutal one.

The fight ultimately ends with Shinobu's defeat. However, the Insect Hashira had always known that Doma was most likely going to consume her entire body, which is why she had an extremely heavy dose of Wisteria poison flowing through her veins. As such, Shinobu manages to weaken the Upper Rank 2 just enough for Kanao and Inosuke to reenter the battle.

5. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji, a skilled Love Breathing character, made her combat debut during the Swordsmith Village Arc. Despite appearing meek, Mitsuri's Love Breathing is rooted in Flame Breathing, and she is mentored by Kyojuro Rengoku. In the Infinity Castle Arc, she teams up with Obanai to defeat Nakime, Muzan's samisen player, and help Tanjiro face off against Muzan. Despite surviving the battle, Mitsuri succumbs to injuries and dies in Obanai's arms. Manga fans were devastated to see her go.

6. Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito, a 14-year-old swordsman, is a skilled and mesmerizing character in the Demon Slayer Corps. He is skilled enough to fight on par with the Upper Moon One, who used to be a swordsman himself. Muichiro teams up with Genya, Sanemi, and Gyomei to face the overpowered Kokushibo in a castle infiltration. Muichiro embeds his Nichirin blade in Kokushibo's body, causing a fatal injury. Despite the Mist Hashira's death, his sword glows red and burns the Upper Rank 1 from the inside.

7. Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest of the Hashira in terms of physical prowess as well as the most unique in terms of fighting style. He's the only combatant who fights with blunt weapons instead of blades. During the infiltration, Gyomei's strength was a major boon to the Demon Slayer Corps, enough to turn the tables on Muzan during the final stretch of the battle.

In fact, it is the Stone Hashira who first recognizes Muzan's unique biology, allowing his allies to fight the Demon King with greater attack precision. While the killing blow isn't shown, it's very evident by the end of the fight that Gyomei suffers major damage throughout the ordeal. When the dust settles, Gyomei passes away from his injuries, greeted in the afterlife by the orphans he had raised. The Stone Hashira's courageous death would be remembered by the survivors for the rest of their lives.

8. Obanai Iguro

Obanai, a lesser-known character in the manga, has a significant fanbase due to his hidden strength and kindness. As the Serpent Hashira, Obanai has unique abilities and fights Nakime and Muzan. He dies shortly after Kanroji, promising to marry and live a better life together. Obanai and Mitsuri find each other when they are reborn, and their reincarnations have opened a diner together, where other characters' descendants often visit. Despite his small fanbase, Obanai's strength and kindness are evident in his character.

