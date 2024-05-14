'I'm So Embarrassed': Savannah Guthrie Drops Hilarious NSFW Gaffe Live On Camera During Ryan Reynolds Interview

Ryan Reynolds is making headlines for his role in the upcoming film titled IF (Imaginary Friend), written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski.

Reynolds recently appeared on the Today Show, where he discussed the IF movie. During the interview, host Savannah Guthrie, along with Hoda Kotb, shared a hilarious NSFW gaffe on air. Read ahead to know what the gaffe was about.

What was the NSFW gaffe?

During the interview, a discussion about the movie and its cast took place. The movie has a star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Awkwafina, Blake Lively, and many more.

Blake voices the character, who is a mix of a cat and an octopus. The character’s name in the film is Kitten Of The Sea.

When this character was brought up during the interview, the Proposal star said that Lively’s character was a kitty. Guthrie quickly said to him, “It's actually an octopus, just FYI.”

The actor started to name the character, saying, "No, but it's a cata-puss." He added, "A pus-a-kitty? Kitty-pus?"

During this time, Guthrie interjected and called out "Octopussy," which is also the name of the James Bond film released in 1983. Quickly, Hoda jumped in and said that it was called “Octo-Puss."

Ryan Reynolds dodges revealing his fourth child’s name

Since the fourth baby of the Free Guy actor and Age Of Adeline star was born in 2023, there is no information about the gender or the child’s name.

During the interview, Guthrie brought this up. She mentioned that Taylor Swift has previously used the names of the pair’s first three children, James, Inez, and Betty, in her songs. The host asked if his baby’s name is revealed in her newly released Tortured Poets Department record.

The Deadpool actor jokingly said, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is.” He added, “And I’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

Reynolds called Swift a “prolific writer.” and said that he would not associate the Reputation singer with the word “lazy.”

