The Voice Season 26: All We Know About Coaches Lineup Ft First-Time Joinees Michael Bublé And Snoop Dogg

Season 25 of The Voice is set to conclude with a two-part finale episode scheduled for May 20 and 21. However, even before the ongoing season wraps up, we're already hearing exciting news about Season 26. Sparing the details of the contestants of the upcoming season (because we don't have any), here’s a detailed exploration of who the coaches of The Voice season 26 will be.

Per confirmed media reports, coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and the first-ever coaching duo Dan + Shay are all stepping down to make way for a fresh perspective on the show. With two coaching alums, namely Gwen Stefani and Queen Reba McEntire, the forthcoming season of The Voice is prepared to complete the panel with two first-time coaches: singer-songwriter Michael Bublé and the multi-talented Snoop Dogg.

Know the Coaches for Season 26 of The Voice — Their Career and Legacy

Gwen Stefani — Most well-known as the lead vocalist of the ‘90s pop band No Doubt

Rising to fame as the frontwoman of the ska band No Doubt in the late '90s, Stefani later embarked on a successful solo career with her tracks The Sweet Escape, Hollaback Girl, Rich Girl, and more, captivating music lovers across genres and generations.

Over her decades-spanning career, Stefani has picked up three Grammys and reportedly sold more than 60 million records, including both solo and group work.

Reba McEntire, The Queen of Country Music

Returning for the third time on The Voice, Reba McEntire is known to have achieved great success in the country music genre with hits like Fancy, Consider Me Gone, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, and more. With 3 Grammy Awards and multiple AMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and similar accolades under her belt, Reba McEntire makes a perfect candidate to coach the next breakthrough singing talents of the U.S.A.

Michael Bublé — Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada Walk of Fame are a testament to Bublé’s entitlement to The Voice coach chair

Known for his smooth vocals and even smoother interpretations of Jazz, Pop, and Swing music, Bublé is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor, with five Grammys, 15 Juno Awards, Six Multi-Platinum albums, and more than 14 billion global streams in his repertoire.

Also, not to forget the aforementioned Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada Walk of Fame stars!

Snoop Dogg — We're speaking of 21 studio albums and 20 Grammy nominations here

Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) emerged in the early 1990s as one of the most fierce talents in the West Coast hip-hop scene. The fierceness was limited only to his music, though. Snoop’s personal aura, as many of you may already know, is pretty laid-back and drawl.

Since the success of his debut album Doggystyle (1993), the Who Am I singer has established himself as a rap prodigy, and he is now set to propagate his musical expertise to the upcoming bunch of aspiring singing superstars on The Voice.

Though an official premiere date hasn't been announced yet, per an NBC.com report, The Voice season 26 is expected to premiere this fall.

