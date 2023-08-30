45+ Amazing Rihanna Hairstyles That Will Make You Stand out

Besides her music, Rihanna is also in the limelight for her edgy hairstyles and bold fashion choices. From daring and offbeat to elegant and sophisticated, her mesmerizing hairdos and out-of-the-box looks can suit people with different facial features, personalities, and events. We all admire Rihanna's playful hairstyles. This pop singer’s quirky fashion flair has been serving inspiration worldwide. So why not delve into a collection of captivating Rihanna hairstyles that have the power to not only change our looks but also radiate a new aura altogether? Keep reading to discover the perfect hairdo that resonates with your personality while helping you to make an unforgettable statement.

45+ Rihanna Hairstyles to Gain Inspiration from

Rihanna Long Hair Styles Ideas

1. Sleek And Straight Rihanna Brown Hair

Embrace a classic look with long, straight hair that exudes sophistication and simplicity. All you have to do is straighten up your tresses using a hair straightener and use a hair parting that suits your facial features. Don’t forget to use a gel or spray to settle your baby hair.

2. Voluminous Curls with Side Part

This is one of the classic Rihanna hairstyles to add volume and bounce to your hair. A deep side part will not only enhance your features but also call for a glamorous and eye-catching effect.

3. Half-up High Ponytail

To bring chicness and trendy vibes to a hairstyle, gather the top half of your hair into a high ponytail while leaving the rest down for a playful yet polished style.

4. Textured Beach Waves

Almost everyone adores the carefree look of beachy waves. This simple yet elegant hairstyle might look messy, but its effortless beauty goes well with formal or informal events. For a more casual look and relaxed vibe, try using vibrant accessories.

5. Braided Crown Updo

Braid your hair along your hairline and wrap it into a crown for an elegant updo with a touch of bohemian flair. This hairstyle suits people with oval face shapes. You can also pull out hair flicks for a more feminine touch.

6. Blunt Bangs And Long Layers

Combine long layers with blunt bangs for a bold and contemporary look that frames your face.

7. Slicked-back Glamour

Rihanna’s hairstyles mostly feature sleek, straight hair. This hairstyle is all glamorous and perfect for nighttime events. Use hair gel to create a refined, slicked-back look that accentuates your features and radiates confidence.

8. Messy Top Knot

If you are looking for a trendy and sophisticated hairstyle, look no further. Embrace a chic, messy top knot and make your long hair stand out without chaos and hassles. For a formal event, finely brush your hair using a gel or hairspray.

9. Sleek Low Ponytail

Keep it simple yet chic with a sleek and polished low ponytail that emphasizes your facial features.

10. Wrapped Low Bun

Gather your long hair into a low bun and wrap a strand around the base for an elegant and refined style. Take a thin strand of hair from the bun and wrap it around the base to conceal it. Secure the wrapped strand with a pin for an elegant and refined hairstyle perfect for formal occasions.

11. Wet Look with Deep Side Part

Achieve a trendy wet look by styling your hair sleek and glossy, adding a deep side part for extra flair.

12. Long Faux Hawk

Transform your long hair into an edgy faux hawk by styling the center section upward while leaving the sides flowing.

13. Textured High Ponytail

Add texture to your tresses, just like Rihanna's long hairstyle with this gorgeous hairstyle. Gather your manes into a high ponytail for a playful and youthful vibe and secure with a rubber band.

14. Messy Bun with Face-framing Strands

For a simple yet eye-catching look, create a messy bun while leaving some strands loose to frame your face. This hairstyle is perfect for a more informal occasion, including college parties, get-togethers, or a casual brunch.

15. Layered Mermaid Waves

Showcase layers of mermaid-like waves by combining different lengths for a mesmerizing and enchanting effect. This look is achieved by combining layers of waves. The hairstyle creates a captivating and mesmerizing appearance that showcases texture and movement.

Rihanna Inspired Hairstyles for Short Hair

16. Edgy Pixie Cut with Textured Layers

Embrace the boldness with a short pixie cut featuring textured layers. This edgy style displays confidence and can be easily maintained with some styling wax for a tousled look.

17. Slicked Back And Fierce

Channel Rihanna's sleek and powerful vibe with a slicked-back short hairstyle. Apply gel or pomade to perfect a polished finish for a night out.

18. Asymmetrical Bob with Bold Bangs

Opt for an asymmetrical bob with striking bangs for a playful yet sophisticated look. This cut adds movement and character to your short hair.

19. Fulani Braids

Braids are an excellent method to infuse playfulness and a touch of daring into your appearance. Fulani braids are prominent for their intricate crisscross patterns and look gorgeous and unique.

20. Curly Bob with Side-swept Fringe

Showcase your natural curls with a short bob and a side-swept fringe. This Rihanna-inspired look is trendy and timeless, adding volume and movement to your hair.

21. Vintage Finger Waves

Capture a touch of retro elegance with finger waves. This classic hairstyle can be achieved with a flat iron and hairspray, giving your short hair a glamorous twist.

22. Messy And Textured Crop

For a carefree and textured appearance, opt for a messy crop. Play with different layers and lengths to create a dynamic and playful effect.

23. Platinum Blonde Short Hair with Dark Roots

Rihanna is known for her bold hair color choices. Try a platinum blonde shade with dark roots for a high-fashion, striking look.

24. Faux Hawk with Spike Details

Get inspired by Rihanna's rocker side with a faux hawk hairstyle. Use styling products to create volume and spikes along the center of your short hair for a bold statement.

Rihanna Ponytail Hairstyles

25. Sleek High Ponytail

For a sophisticated hairstyle that accompanies your office wear look, try a sleek high ponytail. This hairstyle suits women with longer or medium-length hair. Ensure the tresses are pulled back tightly for a polished and chic appearance.

26. Curled Low Ponytail

Soft curls cascading down your back look stunning and elegant. From a casual coffee date to a formal office meeting—this hairstyle complements different attires and looks.

27. Braided Ponytail

Incorporate braids into your ponytail for dynamic and textured Rihanna-inspired hairstyles that stand out.

28. Half-up Ponytail with Bangs

Combine a half-up style with a ponytail and add bangs for a youthful and playful look. Pair studded earrings with this hairdo for a more enhanced appearance.

29. Messy Textured Ponytail

Embrace a carefree vibe with a messy, textured ponytail that gives effortless charm. Ladies with delicate and thin hair can effortlessly imitate a lively and voluminous hair texture with this gorgeous hairstyle.

30. Wrapped Ponytail with Scarf

If you want retro Rihanna hairstyles, a ponytail with a scarf around the base is your best bet. This hairdo is easy to prepare and infuse a touch of bohemian flair into your overall look.

31. Fine Low Ponytail

Go for sophistication with a sleek and low ponytail, perfect for formal and casual occasions.

32. Sky High Ponytail with Quiff

Add a quiff at the front of your high ponytail to bring a trendy edge to your overall look.

33. Ponytail with Bubble Details

Create a playful twist by incorporating bubble details along the length of your ponytail.

34. Double Ponytail

Divide your hair into two sections and create two ponytails for a unique and eye-catching style.

Rihanna Inspired Haircut Ideas

35. The Iconic Rihanna Bob Haircut

With a short-to-medium length bob, this haircut features sharp, edgy angles that frame the face. From different colors, textures, and details—she has experimented with various versions of this style.

36. Rihanna Cropped Cut

Depicted by short length and evenly cropped edges, this edgy look is perfect for women with bold and audacious personalities. You can also opt for front fringes or bangs for an unconventional style.

37. Rihanna Shaved Sides

Rihanna's Shaved Sides hairstyle is a bold and dynamic look that involves shaving one or both sides of the head while leaving the top portion longer. With a perfect balance and symmetry, this hairdo offers a blend of sophistication to the overall look.

38. Rihanna Asymmetrical Bob

This edgy look adds a touch of flair and uniqueness to the classic bob and unconventionally frames the face.

39. Rihanna Umbrella Haircut

With short, edgy layers, this hairstyle can beautifully frame the face and turn heads wherever you go.

40. Mohawk-inspired Undercut

For a bold, daring look, try a mohawk-inspired undercut. Shave the sides and back while leaving the top longer for a standout style that demands attention.

Rihanna Updo Hairstyles

41. Polished Top Knot

To achieve a sleek, refined look, try a finely secured high-top knot bun. Don’t forget to use a hair or setting spray for a neat finish.

42. Messy Chignon

Embrace a carefree vibe by creating a textured and slightly messy chignon, perfect for a laid-back yet stylish appearance.

43. Low Twisted Bun

Opt for a low twisted bun at the nape of your neck, offering a classic and refined updo suitable for various occasions.

44. Pinned up Curls

Pin your curls into an updo, allowing some strings to frame your face for a romantic and glamorous effect.

45. Faux Hawk Updo

Infuse a touch of edginess with a faux hawk updo, creating volume and height at the center while keeping the sides sleek.

46. Elegant French Twist

Chanel timeless elegance with this gorgeous Rihanna-styled updo. Roll and pin your hair into a sophisticated and formal style for a chic touch.

Conclusion

Rihanna is truly a fashion inspiration. Her hairdos beautifully blend style, elegance, and trend into a delicate balance. The best thing about Rihanna's hairstyles is they can complement people with different face shapes and hair textures. Whether you prefer to keep your hair short or long, the above-written hairstyles will accentuate your overall look. While it's essential to continue experimenting to discover the ideal hairstyle that complements your facial features flawlessly, remember that confidence is key, no matter your choice. For those who want a bolder and more defined appearance, consider experimenting with a side-shaved bob, bangs, or the mohawk.

