51 Fantastic Kourtney Kardashian Haircuts to Flaunt Your Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian, an iconic member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is not only known for her captivating personality but also for her trendsetting hairstyles. This American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman differs from her sisters and half-sisters Khloé, Kylie Jenner, Kim, and Kendall Jenner. She has never settled for the usual brown hair or blonde looks, and she usually avoids light hair colors. Instead, she mostly sticks to her long, dark hair and sometimes jazzes it up by adding bright streaks or bangs. However, she has experimented with various cuts and looks over the years. From sleek lobs to textured buns, all the Kourtney Kardashian haircuts look incredible, and we are sure you will find some awe-inspiring styles while exploring her fabulous hair moments. These hairstyles can also become your true makeover inspiration and will help boost your appearance. Here, we’ve gathered the most stunning haircuts and styles inspired by Kourtney.

Top 51 Kourtney Kardashian Haircuts for an Amazing Hair Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian Short Hair

1. Bob with Outward-flipping Ends

This hairstyle has lots of texture because of the layers that go around Kourtney’s face. The tips of the hair slightly turn outward, which adds dimension and character to the tresses. This style adds a playful and youthful touch to the classic bob haircut, creating a bouncy look. The outward-flipping ends can be achieved with styling tools. Moreover, it helps to frame the face while adding a sense of movement and flair to the haircut.

2. Kourtney Kardashian Bangs

Adding bangs to your hairdo is the simplest and safest way to frame your face. From curtain bangs to tousled and fringe effects, you can try any variation to bring a soft touch to your look.

3. Chic Straight Bob

In this hairstyle, Kourtney's bob looks bold because it has straight, sharp ends and a noticeable middle part. The key to making this blunt cut interesting is how it's styled.

Advertisement

4. Messy Textured Cut

This hairstyle consists of disheveled and uneven hair textures. It typically involves layers and choppy cuts to create a tousled, bedhead look. If you have thin or fine hair, then this haircut can add plenty of volume and dimension to your hair.

5. Kourtney Kardashian Lob

Also prominent by the name of long bob, this haircut is not very short or very long. Embracing the shoulder-length locks, this is one of the chic and versatile looks of Kourtney that can flawlessly change your overall appearance. You can either add subtle waves or straighten it for a sleek appearance.

6. Subtle Platinum Touch

Unlike a full-blown platinum blonde look, this style involves very natural and subtle use of light color. People mostly use it for highlights or to create streaks. However, Kourtney opted for a global color, and it looks stunning.

7. Short And Textured Half-pony

This is one of the prominent Kourtney Kardashian hairstyles that combines short hair with a playful half-up, half-down ponytail. In this hairstyle, the lower half mane flows freely while the upper section is tied into a ponytail. You can wear a tight and sleek pony for a formal event or consider a messy effect for a casual dine-out.

8. Voluminous Bob

If you are looking for a solution to convert your thin hair into bouncier and fuller locks, then this haircut can do wonders. Instead of the traditional sleek and flat bob, this is a more unique and offbeat version where layers are added to create a thicker and more voluminous appearance.

9. Wet And Sleek Style

This hairstyle needs hair products to make the hair look shiny and slick. But this is the simplest hairdo that can be your savior during your bad hair days. Apply styling gels, creams, or oils to the hair and comb it back to style it sleekly. It's a trendy and polished look often seen on runways and red carpets.

Advertisement

10. Kourtney Kardashian Bob

This haircut usually has straight, evenly cut ends along the jawline. It makes your hair look neat and even on both sides of your face. It's a simple and stylish choice, great for people who want a well-groomed and fashionable haircut.

11. Bun with Double Front Flicks

Thanks to the gorgeous flicks, it assists in twisting a boring bun into an exquisite and sophisticated hairstyle. These front flicks add a playful and stylish touch to the classic bun, creating a fun and unique look.

12. Combed Back Look

This kind of Kourtney’s bob creates a clean and tidy appearance with all the hair pulled away from the forehead. This hairstyle is often used for formal events where a polished and well-groomed appearance is needed.

13. Short Sleek Ponytail

A regular ponytail gets a new look with layered hair framing the face. To make it look sleek and polished, use a hair gel to control loose strands or flyaways. This hairstyle is all about looking neat and put together.

Advertisement

14. Bubbly Blowout

This blowout hairstyle is super bouncy and can provide luscious shine and volume to your otherwise thin manes. You can achieve this look using a round brush and a blow dryer. While blow-drying, focus on the ends of your hair, which will help set the style and give you those inward curls.

15. Soft Romantic Updo

If you are looking for a hairstyle for a date night, then go ahead and pin this one. This Kourtney Kardashian mid-length hairstyle gives soft feminine touches to your look and perfectly complements a simple satin attire. Start by curling a significant section of hair on one side of the face and a smaller area on the other. This makes pretty curls that frame your face.

16. Elegant Center-parted Low Bun

This hairstyle is equally stylish and comfortable. You can pair it with bold and chunky earrings, neckpieces, handcuffs, and smoky eye makeup. To achieve this look, gather your hair into a low bun at the back of your neck. Then, use hair gel and a comb to smooth out the flyways. This will give your hair a sleek and polished appearance.

Advertisement

17. Sharped Blunt Lob

This Kourtney Kardashian short haircut has a bold, middle-parted lob (a longer bob) that is very straight. Complement this style with bold eyebrows and mauve lipstick for a subtle and natural effect.

18. Feathered Ends

To bring the retro style back but with a modern twist, the classic bob is twisted with flicked-out ends. The ends of the hair are turned outward, and one side of the hair has a subtle feathered texture.

19. Cute Mini Space Buns

These little buns sit a bit higher on your head and make you look playful and fun, like a character from a space adventure. It's a hairstyle that adds a touch of cuteness and charm to your look. This hairstyle is perfect for parties, festivals, or whenever you want to have fun with your hair.

20. Wet Look Lob

Kourtney has tried the wet hair look before, but this time, it's a bit different. In this style, her hair is not very puffy, and there's a soft wave on one side of her face.

21. Blunt Micro Bob

Kourtney Kardashian's short, blunt bob might give you a huge makeover inspo. She has sported an ultra-short bob to make a bold and sleek statement. You can try different variations of this hairstyle that suit your personality and hair texture. Flipped-out ends, asymmetrical versions, or feather textures are some of the most famous styles you can consider.

22. Braided Bob

Advertisement

Kourtney has experimented with a bob featuring intricate braids seamlessly woven into her short hair. This pattern adds an element of texture and intricacy to her style.

23. Curly Asymmetrical Bob

Kourtney often wears a short, asymmetrical bob with tight curls, offering a playful and unconventional twist on the classic version of the bob cut.

24. Shaggy Mid-length Hair

Kourtney has once flaunted a mid-length, shaggy hairstyle with layers and texturized ends. This unconventional look adds volume and movement to her hair, creating a slightly edgy, carefree appearance.

25. Wavy Voluminous Pony

Kourtney Kardashian's short hair was once styled in a messy ponytail. This hairstyle is perfect for casual or formal outfits. Style with a pantsuit, and we are sure you will set the stage on fire.

Kourtney Kardashian Long Hair

26. Kourtney Kardashian Sky-high Ponytail

Kourtney is known for her flexible ponytail looks. From sleek and high ponytails to more relaxed and low ponytails—she has sported many variations of this hairdo. To make this hairstyle extra unique and special, you can crimp the tips of your hair to provide some texture.

27. Twisted Bun with Long Side Flicks

What makes this style unique is that there are long sections of hair on the sides that are styled to curl or flick outward. These side flicks add a playful and distinctive touch to the traditional bun, framing the face with elegance.

28. Wavy Long with a Center Part

Having long hair with a middle part can remind you of the 1970s, but Kourtney's twist to the retro glam is relatively modern and not old-fashioned. You can make it by using a wide curling iron to add gentle waves and a shiny spray to make it glossy.

29. Centre-parted High Pony

If you want to try a new version of a ponytail, look no further. Having a long ponytail with a middle part makes for a sophisticated look. Make sure to tuck your tresses neatly with no flyaways. You can also use extensions, which will make your hairstyle fuller and give it extra length.

30. Partly Pulled Back Sleek Hair

This Kourtney Kardashian mid-length hairstyle can easily amp up your styling game in just a few seconds. All you have to do is pull the upper section of your hair and twist it into a bun or tight ponytail. Take two tendrils of hair from each side and let them hang loosely to frame your face. You can choose to have these strands curly or, like Kourtney, keep them straight.

31. Middle-parted Hair with Long Textured Look

This fancy evening style is perfect for any outing. Create gentle waves with smooth, shiny strands by using a wide curling iron, and then use your fingers to brush out any tight curls.

32. Lengthy Hair with a Glossy Finish

The Kardashians have always been in the limelight for their long, chic, and sophisticated hairdos. And we adore how Kourtney's hair looks so smooth and polished in this hairstyle.

33. Extended Braided Hair

For a bold daytime style, you can get inspiration from Kourtney by making a super long braid that almost reaches your waist. Throw in some beautiful accessories for a vibrant look.

34. Partly Pulled Back And Decorated

If you are heading for a nighttime gala event, this Kourtney Kardashian hairdo can boost your overall appeal. Add a fun and fancy accessory to your half-up look for a stunning effect.

35. Deep Side Part

This Kardashian often wears a deep side part, but it is so simple, effortless, and special because it has a lot of volume at the roots. We also admire the long, flowing waves that fall over her shoulder.

36. Moist And Managed

Add a glamorous touch to your attire with this slicked-back wet look. Kim mostly flaunts this kind of hairstyle when she dons a stylish yet beachy look.

37. Light And Wispy Curtain Bangs

This kind of hairstyle adds up to a youthful appearance. With long, flowing waves and Kourtney Kardashian highlights that are a golden blonde shade, she has nailed this style. To achieve this look, you can use a large curling iron to create waves and then brush them out for a more natural appearance.

38. Dutch Style with a Unique Touch

We like this hairstyle because it's a bit surprising. It's not the usual crown braid; instead, it's a smooth two-strand rope braid that goes around the top of her head. To do it yourself, part your hair down the middle and bring the hair from each side to make a rope braid along the front of your head.

39. Braid with Added Texture on the Side

To achieve this hairstyle, the important thing is to have a slightly messy texture in your hair. You can also use a voluminous hair spray or mousse to add texture to your tresses. Keep the fishtail braid a little loose to make it soft and feminine.

40. Sleek High Bun

Kardashian has always been known for wearing high and neat top knots. Some people think she might have even made them trendy again. This Kourtney Kardashian look has been braided before being tied up in a bun.

41. Straight And Sleek with Blunt Bangs

Kourtney has experimented with straight, long hair paired with blunt bangs. This kind of hairstyle gives her a modern and edgy appearance.

42. Half-up Ponytail with Bouffant

Kourtney has sported a half-up ponytail with a bouffant. To create a retro-inspired yet playful hairstyle, she added lots of volume and height to her long locks.

43. Messy Beach Waves

While beach waves are a common choice when it comes to Kardashians. Kourtney has added a unique twist by creating messy and tousled waves for a carefree, bohemian-inspired style.

44. Crimped Mid-length Hair

Kourtney has sported mid-length hair with crimped waves. This hairstyle was created with a texture and vintage-inspired look that adds depth and personality to her locks.

45. Braided Ponytail

Kourtney Kardashian's long hair once flaunted a long, braided ponytail that combines the elegance of a ponytail with the intricate detail of braiding. This fusion of unique and stylish hairdos has caught the eyes of many fans.

46. Long Hair with Zigzag Part

A zigzag part adds a playful and unconventional element to the long hair, giving it a distinct and eye-catching appearance.

47. Sleek Low Ponytail with a Twist

Kourtney has elevated the classic low ponytail by adding a unique twist or accessory, making it a standout feature of her long hair.

48. Loose And Voluminous Curls

This is one of the very prominent Kourtney Kardashian hairstyles. Long, loose curls that are voluminous and glamorous are suitable for any occasion. It adds an air of sophistication and elegance to her overall look.

49. Long Hair with a Messy Bun

Kourtney has pulled off a casual yet stylish look by wearing her long hair in a messy bun, creating an effortlessly chic appearance.

50. Textured Lob with Micro Bangs

Get a mid-length lob (long bob) haircut with lots of texture. Add a unique twist by incorporating micro bangs, which are very short. This combination creates an edgy and distinctive look.

51. Shaggy Mid-length Hair with Face-framing Layers

Opt for mid-length hair with layers cut around your face to create a shaggy and tousled appearance. This hairstyle adds movement to your locks, giving you a unique and offbeat appeal.

In wrapping up, the fantastic variety of Kourtney Kardashian's haircuts mentioned above in the realm of fashion and beauty highlights the incredible power of simplicity. Even though Kourtney Kardashian doesn't change her hair like her sisters, her dedication to her unique style shows us that being ourselves is the best way to look and feel great. Regarding hair and beauty, it's not just about the cuts and styles you choose but the confidence that can make you shine. So, select the most apt look with your hair type, style, and personality, and experiment with it to look at your best. Be creative, and don’t ever hesitate to step out of the ordinary. In the end, remember that the best way to flaunt your appearance is by being authentically you.

ALSO READ: 35 Carrie Underwood Hairstyles You Must Try for a Stunning Look

25 Billie Eilish Hairstyles: A Journey Through Iconic Looks

40 Stunning Zendaya’s Hairstyles to Steal the Limelight