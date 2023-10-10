15 Stunning Fantasia Barrino Hairstyles You'll Want to Try

Fantasia Monique Barrino-Tylor is a well-known American vocalist who goes by the stage name Fantasia. She is no stranger to making bold statements through her music and haircuts, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and flaunting an array of fantastic hairdos that leave us all in awe. In this article, we're diving headfirst into the world of Fantasia Barrino hairstyles, where every cut is an expression of individuality and a testament to the transformative power of hair. Whether it's a daring pixie cut, a fierce asymmetrical bob, or a head-turning curly mane, she's never been afraid to experiment. Her ever-changing hair game is a testament to her versatility, and it's a dazzling journey to follow. Let's embark on a fabulous ride through the world of Fantasia Barrino's haircuts, and the destination is pure hair heaven!

The Evolution of Fantasia Barrino, from American Idol to Broadway And Entrepreneur

Fantasia Barrino, a former American Idol contestant, has transformed from a star in the music industry to a Broadway powerhouse. She gained fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol, showcasing her vocals and magnetic stage presence. As she transitioned from reality TV to the music industry, her talent continued to shine, with her debut album, Free Yourself, earning critical acclaim. She became known for her emotionally charged performances and deep connection with her audience.

Fantasia also ventured into acting, with her Broadway debut in The Color Purple, where she portrayed Celie with rave reviews and earned a Theatre World Award. She also worked on Life is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story based on her biography. Her natural charisma and talent have led her to conquer not only the music industry but also the theater world. Her journey as a multifaceted artist is a testament to her extraordinary talent, dedication, and enduring impact on the entertainment world.

In 2019, Fantasia launched a hair care line called “By Him for Her" with her hairstylist, aiming to empower women to embrace beauty and confidence. The bar caters to diverse hair types and textures, offering products that cater to a wide range of needs. Her evolution continues to inspire individuals both on and off the stage.

15 Alluring Fantasia Barrino’s Hairstyles, an Iconic Hair Journey

The R&B star is a style chameleon when it comes to her hair. In a candid interview with The Cut Life in 2016, she revealed an interesting tidbit about her hair journey. She mentioned that she was just 12 or 13 years old when she casually decided to cut her hair short because she thought that it would look fabulous. This decision set the stage for her iconic hairstyles.

1. Red Locks

Fantasia Barrino's "Red Locks" was a bold and memorable fashion statement during the 2008 American Idol Grand Finale. The vibrant, fire engine red locks, reminiscent of a fire truck, were the centerpiece of her look. The asymmetric cut, which had different lengths on either side, further emphasized her bold and unique style.

Advertisement

2. Fantasia Pixie Cut

Fantasia Barrino wore a pixie cut at the 61st Grammy Awards, a short, cropped hairstyle that exudes confidence and individuality. This versatile and low-maintenance cut, typically above the ears and around the neck, is known for its bold appearance. Fantasia's decision to wear a pixie cut at the Grammys was a fashion statement, as it deviates from longer, more traditional hairstyles. Pixie cuts often draw attention to the face and highlight facial features, making them a bold choice for a red-carpet event.

Achieving Fantasia's iconic short pixie cut requires careful planning, the right tools, and possibly the assistance of a professional hairstylist.

Begin by consulting with a professional hairstylist who specializes in pixie cuts. Bring reference photos of Fantasia's pixie cut to ensure you're both on the same page regarding the desired style.

Wash and condition your hair thoroughly before your appointment.

Start by cutting your hair shorter on the sides and back. The length on top can vary depending on the specific pixie cut style you want. Fantasia's haircut often features slightly longer, textured layers on top.

To achieve that edgy, textured look like Fantasia's, the stylist will use texturizing shears to add dimension and movement to your hair.

After the cut, use a styling product like pomade, wax, or hair gel. This product helps you achieve the desired shape and texture. Fantasia's hair often has a slightly tousled, spiky texture.

Short pixie cuts require regular maintenance to keep their shape. Plan to visit the salon for touch-ups every 4-6 weeks to maintain the style.

3. Short Weave Hairstyle

In 2016, stylist Derickus Crawford created a short weave hairstyle for Fantasia Barrino, blending edginess and chic elegance. Crawford emphasized the short tresses' modernity and sophistication, aiming to create a style that embodied edgy vibes and timeless chicness. This style showcased Fantasia's ability to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of fashion and hair trends, showcasing her ability to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of hair.

4. Fantasia Short Hairstyles with Swoop Bangs

Although “The Queen of Short Hair” loves to play with her hair, in 2016 was when she pushed the edges and switched her looks with every new hairstyle. At the 2016 BET Awards, Fantasia showcased her versatility in hairstyles with short hairstyles with swoop bangs. These hairstyles combined the elegance of quick cuts with the flair of swooping or side-swept bangs, creating a graceful frame for her face. The short hairstyle featured cropped hair close to her head, often with textured layers for depth and movement.

Advertisement

5. Blonde Spikes with Undercut

The Grammy Award Winner at the 2005 BET Awards will be remembered as an iconic look with blonde hue spikes. The blonde hair was dyed a striking blonde, cropped close to the scalp in an undercut style, and the top was styled into dramatic spikes. This bold contrast emphasized Fantasia's fearless fashion sense, while the spiky texture on the top added an extra layer of attitude and style.

6. Fantasia Barrino Hairstyle with Middle-parted Long-wavy Curls

Fantasia Barrino's hairstyle during the "American Idol 2012" Finale was a surprising and unexpected change, featuring middle-parted long wavy curls. This hairstyle, a departure from her usual short haircuts, was a bold move that showcased her versatility as an artist. The use of hair extensions allowed her to create a sense of symmetry and elegance, while the wavy curls added a touch of glamor and femininity. This bold move not only highlighted her versatility but also her ability to adapt to different aesthetics and embrace the beauty of long, wavy locks.

7. Fantasia Short Haircut with Side-swept Bangs And Undercut

Fantasia wore a striking short haircut with side-swept bangs and an undercut at the premiere of Lee Daniels's The Butler. The undercut contrasted with the extended top section, creating a sharp contrast. The longer hair on top was styled to fall in side-swept bangs, framing her face elegantly. This bold fusion of edginess and femininity showcased Fantasia's ability to blend classic elements with modern trends.

8. Fantasia Bob Hairstyle

The R&B star's bob hairstyle at the Salute to Icons Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in 2009 was a classic and elegant choice that showcased her style evolution. The bob hairstyle is typically short to medium length, with the hair cut straight around the head at jaw level or slightly below. Fantasia chose a sleek, chic bob perfectly tailored to her face shape, resulting in a sophisticated and timeless beauty. This choice was a departure from her edgier looks, showcasing her versatility and growth as an artist and style icon.

9. Curly Mane with Side Swirl

Advertisement

This unique and captivating Curly Mane look exudes glamor and personality, making it a memorable choice. Celebrity hairstylist Derickus Crawford mentions Fantasia's adventurous spirit in hairstyling, demonstrating her ability to take risks and experiment with different hairstyles and textures. Her willingness to explore different hairstyles and textures reflects her confidence and ability to use her hair as a canvas for self-expression.

10. Fantasia Hairstyle in Side Bang with Gray Undercut

The Color Purple actress showcased her fusion touch with side bangs and gray undercut at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party. The bold and innovative hairstyle contrasted the classic side bangs with the bold undercut, creating a dramatic contrast with the longer hair on top. This combination of elements created an elegant and edgy look, showcasing Fantasia's versatility in hairstyling. The side bangs added a touch of femininity, while the gray undercut introduced boldness and modernity.

11. Fantasia Short Spiky Haircut

The Free Yourself singer's short, spiky haircut at the 2004 BET Awards was a bold and memorable look that embodied her fearless style. The short haircut, styled into sharp, textured spikes, had a contemporary and rebellious vibe. This style showcased Fantasia's confidence and individuality, making a statement on the red carpet.

12. Bowl Cut with Chunky Layers

The I Believe singer opted for a modern and stylish twist on the traditional bowl-cut haircut. The haircut retained its basic shape but introduced chunky layers for texture and depth. These layers were strategically placed to create volume and body, giving the haircut a dynamic and modern appearance.

13. Curly Mohawk

The “Curly Mohawk” is a popular hairstyle associated with Fantasia Barrino, featuring a central strip of hair that can be longer, upright, or styled into waves or curls. The sides and back of the head are shaved or closely cropped. Fantasia's Curly Mohawk is unique due to the addition of curls, which add a feminine touch to the edgy mohawk style. These curls can be tightly coiled or loosely waved and run along the central strip of hair.

14. Fantasia Barrino Short Hairstyle with Side Quiff

Advertisement

The American Idol Winner's short hairstyle with a side quiff at the 2014 American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards was a striking and stylish choice that blended classic and contemporary hairstyling. The key feature of this hairstyle was the side quiff, a voluminous and textured section of hair brushed upward and to the side, creating an asymmetrical effect. This quiff was on one side of her head, adding height and drama to her overall look.

15. Layered Cut in Crimson Hue

Fantasia, at a promotional event for her album Side Effects of You, opted for a short, layered cut in a rich crimson-dyed hue. This bold combination of style and color created a dynamic and contemporary appearance. The vibrant red shade exuded confidence and personality, setting it apart from other types. Fantasia's fearless approach to hair experimentation and ability to use her hair as a canvas for self-expression aligned perfectly with her new album.

Conclusion

Fantasia Barrino's hairstyles are a unique and bold journey of self-expression and fashion evolution. They inspire and empower, highlighting the power of hair as a canvas for creativity and confidence. Fantasia's ever-evolving looks suit every mood and moment, embracing bold, chic, elegant, and edgy styles. Her hairstyles remind us that true style knows no boundaries and that we have the power to define our beauty and express our inner fierceness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 31+ Best Halsey Hairstyles that Will Never Go out of Style

40 Stunning Zendaya’s Hairstyles to Steal the Limelight

51 Messy Hairstyle Ideas You Must Try for a Trendy Makeover