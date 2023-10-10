20 Reba McEntire Hairstyles: Timeless Country Glamour

In the ever-evolving world of fashion and beauty, certain luminaries’ influence transcends the boundaries of time and trends. Reba McEntire, the iconic country music sensation and actress, is undeniably one such luminary. While her vocal prowess has captivated audiences for decades, it is Reba McEntire’s hairstyles that have also left an indelible mark on the realm of beauty and style. Reba McEntire's hair journey is not just a personal statement of glamour and elegance; it's a cultural phenomenon that continues to influence and inspire generations of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

When Reba burst onto the country music scene, her radiant red hair became as synonymous with her persona as her powerful voice. Through the years, her hairstyles have evolved, reflecting the changing tides of fashion while always remaining uniquely Reba. But what indeed sets her apart is her ability to blend timeless charm with contemporary flair effortlessly. Join us as we unravel the story of Reba McEntire's hairstyles, from the early days of her career to the present, and discover how this extraordinary artist has not only shaped the landscape of country music but has also become a symbol of grace and inspiration for generations seeking to capture her inimitable essence through their own hair and style choices.

20 Reba McEntire Hairstyles That Continue to Inspire Generations

1. Long Red Curls

Reba McEntire's hairstyles through the years have showcased her remarkable versatility and adaptability. Achieving Reba McEntire's iconic long red curls, her trademark look that symbolizes her authenticity and enduring presence in country music, begins with applying a heat protectant to clean, dry hair. Using a medium-sized barrel curling iron, curl small sections of hair away from your face, working from the bottom up. After each curl, hold it for a few seconds and then release, allowing it to cool naturally for defined, flowing waves. Finally, gently comb through the curls with your fingers for a soft, cascading effect that captures Reba's timeless charm and fiery spirit.

2. Classic Bob

In the early stages of her career, Reba sported a sleek and stylish bob haircut. This chic and timeless choice demonstrated her ability to adapt to changing fashion trends while maintaining sophistication. To achieve this look, consult a professional hairstylist who can create a precise cut, tailored to your face shape and hair texture. After washing your hair, use a straightening iron to achieve the sleek, straight texture of a classic bob. Don't forget to apply a heat protectant before using hot styling tools. To maintain the bob shape, schedule regular trims with your stylist, and consider using a shine-enhancing serum for that polished finish.

3. Feathered Bangs

During the '80s, Reba experimented with feathered bangs, showcasing her willingness to embrace contemporary trends and her playful side. To achieve this look, start with clean, dry hair. Feathered bangs work best on freshly washed hair. Use a round brush and a hair dryer to blow-dry your bangs outward and away from your face, creating volume and the characteristic feathered effect. After styling, use a flexible-hold hairspray to keep the feathered product in place. You can also use a fine-tooth comb to tease and arrange the bangs to your liking gently.

4. Side-swept Waves

Reba often wore her hair in elegant, side-swept waves, exuding sophistication and grace. This look exemplified her ability to make any “Reba hairstyle” appear effortlessly elegant. To achieve these side-swept waves, begin with dry hair and apply a heat protectant. Use a large-barrel curling iron to create loose waves, curling the hair away from your face and focusing on the mid-lengths to ends. Create a deep side part in your hair, sweeping the majority of your hair to one side. After curling, allow the waves to cool for a few seconds before running your fingers through them gently. Finally, use a lightweight hairspray to set the locks in place, resulting in an elegant, side-swept hairstyle reminiscent of Reba's timeless charm.

5. Braided Updo

For formal events, Reba sometimes opted for an intricate braided updo. This hairstyle added a touch of glamour and showcased her versatility. To achieve this look, begin with clean, dry hair and apply a volumizing mousse for added texture. Create several small braids throughout your hair, varying their thickness for dimension, and secure them with small clear elastics. Then, gather the braids, along with the rest of your hair, into a loose bun at the nape of your neck and secure it with bobby pins. Finally, pull out a few strands to frame your face and complete the style with a strong-hold hairspray to ensure it stays put throughout your formal event.

6. High Ponytail

A high ponytail added a youthful and playful touch to her look, emphasizing her vibrant energy and charisma on stage. To get this style, begin with freshly washed and dried hair, giving it a good brush to remove any knots or tangles. Use a comb to create a sleek and straight part down the center of your head, and gather all of your hair upward to the crown of your head, securing it with a hair tie.

7. Curly Pixie

In the '90s, she briefly embraced a short and curly pixie cut, demonstrating her willingness to take risks and try new looks. To achieve this daring style, consult a skilled hairstylist for the proper pixie cut that complements your face shape. Enhance the curls by using a curl-enhancing product on damp hair, scrunching your hair to encourage natural curl formation. Use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer or air dry your hair to maintain the curls.

8. Voluminous Bouffant

For a touch of retro glamour, she occasionally styled her hair in a voluminous bouffant, paying homage to vintage Hollywood and adding a touch of drama to her appearance. To achieve this classic look, start with clean, dry hair, and use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add volume and texture. Tease the hair at the crown with a fine-tooth comb to create volume while leaving the top layer smooth. Secure the teased hair at the crown with bobby pins, forming a rounded bouffant shape.

9. Half-up Half-down

Reba's half-up, half-down hairstyle showcased her cascading curls and framed her face beautifully, striking a balance between casual and formal, making it a versatile choice. To achieve this look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a heat protectant if you use hot styling tools. Create a middle or side part, depending on your preference, and section off the top half of your hair, securing it with a clip or hair tie. Curl the lower half of your hair with a curling iron, focusing on creating loose waves away from your face. Release the top section of hair, tease the crown slightly for added volume if desired, and gather it at the back of your head, securing it with bobby pins or a small hair tie.

10. Sleek And Straight

She sometimes wore a sleek and straight hairstyle for a polished appearance, highlighting her adaptability and modern sensibilities. To achieve this elegant and contemporary look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a heat protectant to shield your hair from the heat of styling tools. Use a flat iron to straighten your hair in small sections, starting at the roots and working down to the ends. Divide your hair into manageable sections to ensure uniform straightening, and complete the style with a shine-enhancing serum or spray for a sleek and polished finish.

11. Messy Bun

A messy bun created a relaxed yet chic look for casual occasions, reflecting her down-to-earth personality and approachability. To achieve this effortlessly chic style, start with slightly textured hair, either freshly washed or with natural waves or curls. Sweep your hair up into a high ponytail or bun position, gently twist it, and then wrap it around the base to form the bun. Secure the bun with a hair tie or bobby pins, leaving some strands loose to achieve a messy, relaxed effect.

12. Low Chignon

Reba wore a low chignon with grace and elegance for formal events, exuding sophistication and a timeless sense of beauty. To achieve this classic and sophisticated look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a styling product for added hold and texture. Create a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair tie. Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around the base to form a chignon, securing it with bobby pins. Tuck loose ends under the chignon and connect them with bobby pins for a clean and polished appearance.

13. Layered Waves

Reba's hair was often styled in layered waves, adding depth and texture to her look. This choice showcased her ability to balance consistency and volume seamlessly. To achieve this textured and voluminous style, start with clean, dry hair and apply a heat protectant to shield your hair from the heat of styling tools. Use a curling wand or iron to create loose waves, focusing on the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair. Curl small sections away from your face to create a natural and effortless wave pattern. After curling, gently comb through the waves with your fingers to loosen and separate them, creating a textured, layered effect.

14. Side Braid

A side-swept braid lent a boho charm to Reba's appearance, representing her free-spirited side and adding a youthful flair. To achieve this bohemian-inspired look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a texturizing spray or mousse to add grip and texture. Create a side part by sweeping the majority of your hair to one side. Begin the braid near your ear and work your way down, incorporating all the hair on that side. You can opt for a traditional three-strand braid or experiment with a fishtail braid for added flair.

15. Pinned Back

Reba occasionally pinned her hair back to showcase her radiant smile. This simple yet effective style highlighted her joyful personality. To achieve this natural and effortless look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a volumizing or texturizing spray to add some grip and volume. Depending on your preference, part your hair down the middle or to the side, and take a small section of hair from the front. Twist it slightly and secure it at the back of your head using bobby pins. Repeat the process on the other side, pinning back the hair to create a relaxed and carefree appearance.

16. Hollywood Glamour Curls

For red carpet events, Reba embraced old Hollywood glamour with voluminous curls, underscoring her star quality and sophistication. To achieve this glamorous and timeless look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a volumizing mousse or spray to add volume and hold. Use a curling iron to create voluminous curls, focusing on creating loose waves away from your face to achieve that classic Hollywood wave.

17. Fishtail Braid

A fishtail braid added a trendy twist to Reba's classic style, demonstrating her ability to infuse modern elements into her signature look. To achieve this fashionable and unique look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a texturizing spray to add grip and texture. Create a center part in your hair to divide it evenly into two sections. Begin the fishtail braid by taking a small strand of hair from the outer edge of one section and crossing it over to the inner edge of the opposite section. Keep going with this technique, switching sides each time, until you reach the bottom of your hair, and secure the end of the fishtail braid using a clear hair elastic.

18. Short Bob with Bangs

During her acting career, Reba sported a short bob with bangs for specific roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress. This particular Reba McEntire short hairstyle can be achieved by consulting a professional hairstylist for the right pixie cut that complements your face shape and desired style. Styling can be as simple as blow-drying your hair straight or adding a texturizing product for a more tousled look. Regular trims are necessary to maintain the short bob and bangs.

19. Slicked-back Ponytail

A slicked-back ponytail conveyed a modern and sophisticated image, highlighting her contemporary edge and confidence. To achieve this sleek and polished look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a smoothing serum or gel to create an elegant, polished appearance. Create a deep, clean part down the center or to the side, depending on your preference, and gather all of your hair into a high or mid-height ponytail, securing it with a hair tie.

20. Natural Waves

Embracing her natural waves, Reba showcased a more relaxed and effortless look on occasion. This down-to-earth choice reflected her genuine and approachable persona, endearing her to fans even more. To achieve this simple and authentic look, start with clean, dry hair and apply a sea salt spray to enhance your natural wave pattern. Allow your hair to air dry to maintain the natural texture, and avoid excessive brushing or combing to prevent frizz.

Conclusion

As we wrap up our journey through the ever-evolving world of Reba McEntire's hairstyles, it's evident that her hair has been as dynamic and captivating as her incredible music career. Throughout the years, Reba has effortlessly transitioned between various stunning looks, each reflecting her unique personality and style.

We hope you've enjoyed this delightful tour of Reba's iconic hairstyles and discovered inspiration for your hair adventures. Whether you're drawn to the fiery allure of her signature red curls, the boldness of her pixie cuts, or the classic glamour of Hollywood waves, Reba's hairstyles offer a rich tapestry of options to explore.

