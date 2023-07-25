70+ Inspiring Hope Quotes for Brighter Days Ahead

In the darkest of times, when life seems to present its most daunting challenges, we often find ourselves seeking a glimmer of hope to light our way forward. Whether faced with personal struggles, societal uncertainties, or unexpected setbacks, the need for hope becomes all the more essential. In these moments, hope quotes emerge as powerful sources of inspiration and strength. These succinct expressions of wisdom have the ability to touch our hearts and kindle a sense of optimism within us. They remind us that even in the face of adversity, there is always a flicker of hope that can reignite our spirits and propel us toward brighter horizons. As a result, we have put together a list of a few inspiring hope sayings that should help you rediscover the will to keep going despite any obstacles.

70+ Hope Quotes

As you read these quotes about hope, you will find your focus shifting from despair to boundless possibility, infusing your life with an optimistic outlook. So, embrace the magic of these inspirational words that will never let you give up. Let's dive in and unlock the incredible strength they hold!

Inspirational Quotes About Hope And Faith

Inspirational sayings about faith and hope help people feel connected to others who have experienced the same difficulties. They serve as a reminder that hope is a universal human experience and that we are not alone in our journey. Here, check out some of them below:

1. “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness." - Desmond Tutu

2. “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." - Albert Einstein

3. "Hope is a waking dream." - Aristotle

4. "The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don't wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope." - Barack Obama

5. "Once you choose hope, anything's possible." - Christopher Reeve

6. "Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all." - Emily Dickinson

7. "Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today." - Thich Nhat Hanh

8. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." - Martin Luther King Jr.

9. "Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality." - Jonas Salk

10. "Hope is not about proving anything. It's about choosing to believe this one thing, that love is bigger than any grim, bleak shit anyone can throw at us." - Anne Lamott

11. "Hope is the heartbeat of the soul." - Michelle Horst

12. "Hope is a force of nature. Don't let anyone tell you different." - Jim Butcher

13. "Hope is the power of being cheerful in circumstances that we know to be desperate." - G.K. Chesterton

14. "In a time of destruction, create something." - Maxine Hong Kingston

16. "Hope is the companion of power, and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him the gift of miracles." - Samuel Smiles

17. "In all things, it is better to hope than to despair." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

18. "Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us." - Samuel Smiles

20. "Hope is passion for what is possible." - Søren Kierkegaard

Best Quotes About Hope in Dark Times

In dark times, hope quotes reinforce the belief that even the most difficult problems have solutions and that positive outcomes are achievable. Below are some of the best hope quotes that one surely can resonate with:

21. “The best way to predict the future is to create it." - Peter Drucker

22. "Hope is a powerful thing. Some say it's a different breed of magic altogether." - Stephanie Garber

23. "Hope is the only thing stronger than fear." - Suzanne Collins

24. "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise." - Victor Hugo

25. "When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope." - Pittacus Lore

26. "Darkness comes. In the middle of it, the future looks blank. The temptation to quit is huge. Don’t. You are in good company… You will argue with yourself that there is no way forward. But with God, nothing is impossible. He has more ropes and ladders and tunnels out of pits than you can conceive. Wait. Pray without ceasing. Hope.” — John Piper

27. “Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light.”- Brené Brown

28. “It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars.”- Richard Evans

29. “However vast the darkness, we must supply our own light.”- Stanley Kubrick

30. “In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.”- Sir Francis Bacon

31. "In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer." - Albert Camus

32. "When you can't see the light at the end of the tunnel, remember that hope can be a flashlight to guide you through." - Richelle E. Goodrich

33. "Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” - Epicurus

34. "We need hope, or else we cannot endure.” -Sarah J. Maas

35. "Hope is the only star that keeps us navigating through life's darkest oceans." - Atticus

36. "Hope is like a spark; no matter how tiny, it can set a whole forest ablaze." - Jodi Picoult

37. “Maybe you have to know the darkness before you can appreciate the light.”-Madeline L’Engle

38. "As long as we have hope, we have direction, the energy to move, and the map to move by." — Lao Tzu

39. “Gotta have opposites, light and dark and dark and light, in painting. It’s like in life. Gotta have a little sadness once in a while so you know when the good times come. I'm waiting on the good times now.”- Bob Ross

40. “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars.”- Og Mandino

Heartwarming Quotes About Having Hope for the Future

Hope quotes about our future empower us to take charge of our lives and make the necessary changes to create the future we desire. Check out some of them below:

41. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt

42. "Hope is the dream of a soul awake." - French Proverb

43. "Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future." - Robert H. Schuller

44. "Hope is like a road in the country; there was never a road, but when many people walk on it, the road comes into existence." - Lin Yutang

45. "The road that is built in hope is more pleasant to the traveler than the road built in despair, even though they both lead to the same destination." - Marion Zimmer Bradley

56. "Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality." – Jonas Salk

47. "Hope is the companion of power, and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him the gift of miracles." - Samuel Smiles

48. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C.S. Lewis

49. "The future is promised to no one." - Wayne Dyer

50. "The future depends on what you do today." - Mahatma Gandhi

51. "Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." - Mother Teresa

52. "We have to continually be jumping off cliffs and developing our wings on the way down." - Kurt Vonnegut

53. "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Confucius

54. "Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God." - Corrie ten Boom

55. “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” – Jonas Salk

56. “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier’…” – Alfred Lord Tennyson

57. “He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope has everything.” – Thomas Carlyle

58. ” In fact, hope is best gained after defeat and failure, because then inner strength and toughness is produced.” – Fritz Knapp

59. ” A positive statement propels hope toward a better future, it builds up your faith and that of others, and it promotes change.” – Jan Dargatz

60. "A person can do incredible things if he or she has enough hope." — Shannon K. Butcher

Deep Quotes About Hope And Love

Sharing hope quotes about love with your dear ones can strengthen relationships and reinforce the importance of love and support in our lives. Here are some of the best ones:

61. "Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star..." - E.E. Cummings

62. "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou

63. “None of us knows what might happen even the next minute, yet still we go forward. Because we trust. Because we have Faith.” ― Paulo Coelho

64. “Love is a springtime plant that perfumes everything with its hope, even the ruins to which it clings.” – Gustave Flaubert

65. “The past is a source of knowledge, and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future.” – Stephen Ambrose

66. “Courage is like love; it must have hope for nourishment.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

67. “Hope is the grace of endurance in the stormy days.”- Lailah Gifty Akita

68. "Love is a springtime plant that perfumes everything with its hope, even the ruins to which it clings.” — Gustave Flaubert

69. "A person can do incredible things if he or she has enough hope." — Shannon K. Butcher

70. “They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” – Tom Bodett

71. “Love without hope will not survive, love without faith changes nothing. Love gives power to hope and faith.” – Toba Beta

In conclusion, hope quotes serve as guiding lights, illuminating the paths of our hearts and minds during the darkest of times. They remind us that hope is not a passive emotion, but an empowering force that fuels resilience, strengthens our spirits, and fuels the belief in a brighter future. And as we carry the wisdom of the aforementioned quotes with us, may we find the strength to overcome challenges, nurture our dreams, and spread hope's transformative power to uplift not only ourselves but also those around us.

