'14 years with Yoongi': BTS fans celebrate SUGA's move to Seoul from Daegu kickstarting K-pop dream

BTS’ SUGA is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers in the K-pop industry. His phenomenal journey has inspired many fans across the globe. From a young boy coming to Seoul from Daegu to rising as one of the biggest faces in K-pop, the Daechwita rapper has come a long way. To celebrate the kickstart of his career, fans are trending ‘14 years with Yoongi’.

On November 7, ARMYs took to x (formerly Twitter) and celebrated SUGA’s journey. On November 7, 2010, which is 14 years ago today, the BTS member moved to Seoul from his hometown Daegu to pursue his dream of becoming a K-pop idol.

It is a special day for fans and they couldn’t help but express their gratitude towards the rapper for gifting amazing music. ARMYs are also trending the ‘14 years ago today’ hashtag on X, showing the power of his fandom. Truly, the impact SUGA has as an artist is undoubtedly superior.

It is said long before SUGA had his K-pop dream, he started writing and composing his own songs. Just at the age of 13, he was inspired by Epik High and wanted to have a career in music. Before being signed, he was an underground rapper and was active under the name Gloss. He was also a part of the D-Twon hip-hop crew and produced a powerful song about the Gwangju uprising in 2010.

At the age of 17, in 2010, he was signed with BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIGHIT Entertainment). Originally, he joined as a music producer but then trained for 3 years with J-Hope and RM before making his debut with BTS in 2013.

In the following years, he was recognized for his outstanding rapping skills and abilities to portray emotions through his writing. Over the years, SUGA has produced, composed, and written many tracks for BTS albums.

In April 2023, he made his official solo debut under the moniker Agust D with his studio album D-DAY and Haegeum serving as its title track. However, his solo tracks under BTS started arriving years ago. Some of his songs before his official solo debuts are Daechwita, Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, First Love, and more.

