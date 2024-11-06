BTS' V announces White Christmas with late jazz icon Bing Crosby set to be released on December 6; Details

After much buzz and cryptic social media teasers, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed on November 6 that BTS’ V will release a special holiday track, White Christmas, in collaboration with the late jazz legend Bing Crosby. This unique virtual duet is set to be released worldwide on December 6 at 2 PM KST, promising to bring holiday warmth to listeners with a blend of V’s soulful voice and Crosby’s iconic jazz style.

Take a look at the announcement poster here;

The idea of a collaboration between V and Crosby stirred excitement among ARMYs and jazz enthusiasts alike. Known for his love of jazz, V has often spoken about his admiration for classic artists like Crosby. His enthusiasm for the genre is evident as he has previously shared clips from Bing Crosby’s performances and has even covered It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, a song closely associated with the jazz legend. This connection to jazz’s golden age has long been part of V’s artistic identity, making him an ideal artist to honor Bing Crosby’s timeless legacy.

Earlier during the day, Geffen Records, which has managed international promotions for BTS, posted a teaser featuring snowflakes and the hashtag #BTSArmy, with a sign-up link for updates. The subtle yet evocative teaser led fans to a page mentioning both BTS and Bing Crosby, fueling widespread speculation about a potential duet. Adding to the anticipation, Crosby’s estate has engaged with BTS fans on social media, even pinning a video of V listening to Crosby’s classic It’s Been a Long, Long Time.

Meanwhile, White Christmas, originally composed by Irving Berlin, has been a holiday staple since Crosby’s version topped the charts in the 1940s, selling over 50 million physical copies worldwide. This posthumous collaboration merges Crosby’s vintage style with V’s contemporary sound, offering fans a fresh take on the beloved classic while preserving its nostalgic charm. For V, the opportunity to collaborate with one of his musical idols, even virtually, is a dream come true and a fitting homage to the golden era of jazz.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await what promises to be a magical addition to the holiday season, a celebration of timeless jazz with V’s modern, soulful touch. White Christmas is not only a holiday gift to ARMYs but also V’s dedication to honoring and reviving classic jazz.

