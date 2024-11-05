BTS’ SUGA becomes FIRST Korean male rapper in 10 years to hit 400 million Spotify streams with Haegeum under Agust D moniker

BTS’ SUGA’s Haegeum is a heavy hip-hop track that was released as the second single from his solo studio album D-DAY. The song earned global praise from fans, especially for its intricate and power-injecting lyrics that explore sensitive subjects. Now, it has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, making SUGA the first Korean rapper to achieve the feat in a decade.

According to updates on November 5, Haegeum has amassed a whopping 404,337,759 streams on Spotify. With this, August D became the first Korean male rapper in 10 years to achieve this milestone. At the same time, it is also the most-streamed song on SUGA’s solo discography under the aforementioned moniker.

Congratulations SUGA!

On April 21, 2023, SUGA released Haegeum as the title track for his debut studio album D-DAY. The heavy hip-hop track creates a unique atmosphere by combining the sounds of haegeum, a two-stringed Korean traditional instrument, which is also featured in the BTS member’s Deachwita.

The powerful lyrics reflect on the rapper’s own thoughts and questions about liberation. He raps, “What is it, exactly, that's been restricting us? / Maybe we do it to ourselves. Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money, slaves to hatred and prejudice (translated).”

He also laments his thoughts on the fast-paced internet culture that both ‘fascinated and destroys’, while prohibiting freedom of imagination with the availability of an endless influx of information.

The song arrived with a cinematic music video that captured the vibe of 90s Asian action flick movies. In particular, SUGA’s acting as a gangster out for blood also earned international praise.

Two weeks after its release, Haegeum debuted at No. 58 on Billboard Hot 100. In addition, it also earned Agust D the first top 10 entry of his solo career on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

Watch the music video for Haeguem here:

Meanwhile, SUGA is currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment as a public service worker. Due to a shoulder injury, he was unable to join active duty. He is set to be discharged in June 2025. Earlier this year, he faced a major setback in his career after getting embroiled in a DUI controversy. The case has been resolved now.

