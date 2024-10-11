2024 MAMA Awards introduces Best Choreography category and revamps Album of the Year judging criteria

The excitement is building for the upcoming 2024 MAMA Awards as CJ ENM announces significant changes to this year’s ceremony, aiming to celebrate the artistry and impact of K-pop like never before. Among the most notable updates is the introduction of a brand new award category, Best Choreography, which acknowledges the vital role that choreographers play in shaping the breathtaking performances that have become synonymous with K-pop.

This fresh category recognizes not just the artists but also the choreographers whose creative vision and intricate dance moves contribute to the genre’s global appeal. As K-pop performances often feature meticulously synchronized choreography, the Best Choreography award aims to honor those behind the scenes who craft unforgettable visuals that captivate audiences worldwide.

In addition to the new award, the MAMA Awards are also revamping the judging criteria for their prestigious Album of the Year category. Historically, this award was determined primarily by sales figures, but this year, the evaluation will be much more comprehensive. The criteria will now consider various elements, including production quality, visual artistry, the strength of individual tracks, and the overall impact the album has made on the music industry.

This shift reflects a broader understanding of what constitutes success in the modern music landscape, emphasizing creativity and influence over sheer sales numbers. Previously, BTS has held an honorable streak of bagging the Album of the Year award and SEVENTEEN took the 2023 MAMA Award in the category.

Meanwhile, the 2024 MAMA Awards will take place in a series of exciting events, kicking off on November 21 PST at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This will be followed by a two-day extravaganza at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan from November 22-23 KST/JST. Fans can expect thrilling performances, unforgettable moments, and the celebration of the best in K-pop.

Nominees for this year’s awards will be unveiled on October 14 at 6 PM KST, and anticipation is already high as fans eagerly await to see which artists and albums will be recognized in this landmark year for the MAMA Awards. With these innovative changes, the 2024 MAMA Awards promise to deliver a memorable celebration of the ever-evolving K-pop genre.

