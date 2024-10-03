SEVENTEEN unveils 6-song tracklist for SPILL THE FEELS led by LOVE, MONEY, FAME featuring DJ Khaled

On October 3 KST, SEVENTEEN delighted fans by unveiling the tracklist for their eagerly awaited 12th mini album, SPILL THE FEELS, scheduled for release on October 14, 2024. The album features six tracks, with the lead single LOVE, MONEY, FAME, a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled, poised to captivate fans of both music worlds. This unexpected fusion of SEVENTEEN's signature sound and Khaled's iconic R&B and hip-hop flair sets the stage for an exciting auditory experience.

The album is set to reaffirm the remarkable creativity of all 13 members, with WOOZI taking a prominent role as composer and lyricist on five tracks. Each of SEVENTEEN's three units; hip-hop, vocal, and performance, contributed to their respective tracks, including Candy by the vocal team, Rain by the performance team, and Water by the hip-hop team. This collaboration emphasizes the group's unity and diverse musical talents.

In the lead-up to the album's release, SEVENTEEN has engaged fans with a plethora of exciting content, including an animated teaser that offered a glimpse into their collaboration with DJ Khaled. The excitement doesn’t stop there; they have also released aesthetic track samplers alongside three distinct sets of concept photos in FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU themes. Each set reflects the album’s emotional journey, transitioning from feelings of loneliness to a renewed sense of positivity and connection.

Intriguingly, the album title SPILL THE FEELS is an anagram for I FELT HELPLESS, further emphasizing the themes of vulnerability and emotional healing woven throughout the tracks. The cinematic trailer featuring member Jeonghan's thought-provoking question, "So I wonder, what is it that you want to spill out?" has left fans contemplating the album’s deeper meanings.

Watch the trailer for SPILL THE FEELS here:

Although the comeback comes as a bittersweet moment, with members Jeonghan and Jun unable to participate due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China respectively, the remaining members are set to show their talents. Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13, with three unique versions available. As SEVENTEEN prepares for their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, they promise fans unforgettable performances across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and beyond.

