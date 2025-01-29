2024 MBC Entertainment Awards Full Winners List: Jun Hyun Moo takes Daesang; Yoo Jae Suk, Jang Do Yeon, SHINee’s Key and more grab big nods

MBC Entertainment Awards 2024 was recently held celebrating some of the best variety shows in South Korea. Some of the best entertainers in the country came together to honor the achievements and contributions of individuals and programs that brought laughter and joy to audiences throughout the year.

On January 28, 2025, the MBC Entertainment 2024 Awards was held, and Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Jang Woo, and Yoon Eun Hye were the hosts. Many prominent figures of the industry took home awards among which Jun Hyun Moo won the Daesang, the highest award of the night. On the other hand, Home Alone won big and took home the most amount of awards at the event.

Check out the MBC Entertainment Awards 2024 full winners list

Daesang (Grand Prize)

Jun Hyun Moo received the Grand Prize for his exceptional contributions and captivating presence throughout the year. He appeared in a total of 8 MBC shows including Home Alone, The Manager, Song Stealer, 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special, and more.

Program of the Year

Home Alone was honored as the Program of the Year.

Entertainer of the Year

Kim Dae Ho, Kian84, Yoo Jae Suk, and Jun Hyun Moo won in the category

Top Excellence Award

Kian84 (Home Alone and Music Adventure by Accident) and Park Na Rae (Home Alone and Where Is My Home).

Top Excellence Award (Radio)

Kim Eana (Kim Eana’s Starry Night)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bae Chul Soo (Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp).

Excellence Award

Lee Yi Kyung (How Do You Play?) and Hong Hyun Hee (The Manager)

Excellence Award (Radio)

Park Young Jin (2 O’Clock) and Sunwoo (Idol Radio 4).

Producers’ MC Award

Yoo Se Yoon (Radio Star).

Producers’ Special Award

Boom (Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island) and SHINee’s Key (Home Alone)

Best Couple Award

Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa (How Do You Play?)

Best Partner Award

Kim Gura and Kim Sung Joo (The King of Mask Singer).

Popularity Award (Reality)

Yoo Teo (Music Adventure by Accident.

Popularity Award (Show/Variety)

Im Woo Il (Radio Star and Stingy)

Best Teamwork Award

The cast and crew of Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

Best Entertainer Award (Reality)

Choi Daniel (The Manager)

Best Entertainer Award (Show/Variety)

Joo Woo Jae (How Do You Play? and Where Is My Home)

Best Writer

Lee Kyung Ha (Home Alone).

Multi-Player Award

Lee Jang Woo (Home Alone, DaeJang’s Banchan, and Brewer Lee).

Digital Content Award

Cleaning Freak Brian

Hot Issue Award

Kim Suk Hoon (How Do You Play?)

Rookie Award

Ku Sung Hwan (Home Alone) and Choi Kang Hee (The Manager).

Rookie Award (Radio)

Yoon Tae Jin (Yoon Tae Jin’s FM Date) and Son Tae Jin (Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio)

