BLACKPINK's Jisoo signs with Warner Records for solo promotions; comeback album AMORTAGE to release under the label

Jisoo is set to begin the promotional activities for her upcoming solo mini album AMORTAGE on January 31. Before her highly anticipated comeback, she revealed boosting her solo career by signing with the successful American label, Warner Records, as confirmed by them on January 28. AMORTAGE, which is releasing on Valentine’s Day, will also be under Warner Records.

The BLACKPINK member showcased her joy in this new career development, saying, "I'm excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey." She also expressed her gratitude towards the fans for their support. "I feel like I'm just getting started, and I'd like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning, and I'm thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records," Jisoo said, as per Billboards.

Previously, Jisoo's solo activities were managed by the agency Blissoo, which was founded by the BLACKPINK member in February last year. Her solo album AMORTAGE is her first project since the setting up of her agency. Now, with the tie-up with Warner Records, the album's American promotions will be taken care of by them. Reportedly, Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and co-chairman of Warner Records, praised Jisoo's exceptional artistic talent, highlighting her unparalleled influence and significant impact on the music industry.

As per him, "There is no question that Jisoo is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful." They were glad to have Jisoo sign with them and said, "Her music transcends cultures, and Tom Corson and I, along with the entire team, are thrilled to join forces with Jisoo as she continues to make history and inspire millions around the world." He called Jisoo's energy, passion, and musical excellence to be on "another level.".

Jisoo will start her AMORTAGE’s promotional activities with the release of the album's title poster, followed by two album cover drops. The pre-ordering details will be out the next day, followed by the unveiling of the title poster, track list, concept photos and finally the MV teaser on February 13.

