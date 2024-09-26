2024 Seoul International Drama Awards apologises for abruptly canceling N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung's performance

The Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) have publicly apologized to N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung following the abrupt cancellation of his highly anticipated congratulatory performance at the 2024 ceremony. Scheduled for September 25, the event promised an exciting showcase with performances from prominent groups like ZEROBASEONE and NMIXX, along with Yoo Hwe Seung’s act. However, fans were left disappointed when only NMIXX and ZEROBASEONE took the stage during the live broadcast.

Reports also said that Yoo Hwe Seung was waiting backstage, ready to perform, but ultimately left without being able to take the spotlight. The SDA committee explained the situation in a statement released on September 26, acknowledging that unforeseen delays at the venue led to the unfortunate cancellation of his performance. “We apologize that N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung was unable to perform at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 ceremony,” the statement read. “Due to unexpected delays during the live broadcast, his performance could not take place after the first part of the ceremony.”

The committee expressed its sincere regret not only to Yoo Hwe Seung but also to the artists who had put in considerable effort to prepare for their performances. They also extended apologies to the fans and viewers who were looking forward to the show. “We sincerely apologize to the artists who prepared a great performance, as well as to the fans and viewers excited for the show,” they noted.

Meanwhile, during the incident, N.Flying took to their official social media accounts to express their regret about the cancellation. “We regret to inform you that the congratulatory performance for the SBS ‘Seoul International Drama Awards 2024’ has been canceled due to delays at the venue,” they wrote, urging fans for understanding in light of the circumstances.

In light of the incident, the SDA organizing committee committed to improving their future event management, vowing to take steps to ensure such a situation does not occur again. They reassured fans that they would prepare more thoroughly in the future, emphasizing the importance of respecting both the artists and their audience. As the awards season continues, both the fans and artists remain hopeful for a more successful collaboration in future events.

