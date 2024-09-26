ZEROBASEONE, N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Sung's performances snubbed at Seoul International Drama Awards; sparks outrage among fans

The 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards have ignited a wave of criticism from K-Pop fans following the mishandling of performances by ZEROBASEONE and N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Sung on September 25. Fans took to social media to express their outrage over what seemed to be disrespectful treatment toward the artists.

ZEROBASEONE, currently in the midst of a world tour, made time to attend the prestigious event. Despite their hectic schedule, their performance was disappointingly cut short. Fans were left shocked as the group’s appearance seemed rushed, with the members barely having time to greet the audience before diving into their performance. To make matters worse, a commercial break overshadowed Ricky’s part, sparking further frustration. The performance concluded just as quickly as it began, leaving fans with a bitter taste, as they felt the group was treated as an afterthought.

Adding fuel to the fire, the sudden cancellation of N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Sung’s anticipated performance intensified the backlash. Fans had eagerly awaited his stage, only to be left disappointed due to last-minute venue delays. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) and later deleted, N.Flying’s label explained, “We regret to inform you that the congratulatory performance for the 2024 SBS Seoul Drama Awards, scheduled for today, has been canceled due to delays at the venue.” The cancellation, coupled with the lack of clarity, left fans frustrated and searching for answers.

Yoo Hwe Sung himself addressed the situation in a heartfelt message, clarifying that he was just as blindsided as his fans. “I don’t know all the details either,” he admitted. “I was just backstage because it was my turn, but then I suddenly heard that the stage was canceled and that my turn was skipped. So, I hurriedly went home… I feel bad for the friends who came to see me from the morning and had to keep waiting… I couldn’t properly take care of them, and I’m sorry.”

Advertisement

The mistreatment of both acts has sparked widespread criticism online, with fans demanding a formal apology from the event organizers. Many question the level of professionalism and consideration given to the artists, particularly when they made significant efforts to attend and perform. The controversy shows a growing frustration among fans over the mishandling of K-pop acts at large-scale events, with many left wondering if their idols are being given the respect they deserve.

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE’s CINEMA PARADISE dominates global iTunes charts, soars to no. 1 in 15 countries