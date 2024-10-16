29th Asian Television Awards: Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, Doctor Slump, and more Korean series earn nominations

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears continues its reign, months after it premiered. The rom-com series has bagged a major nomination at the 29th Asian Television Awards. On the other hand, Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, which became a massive global hit, has also been nominated in a major category. Among the other Korean series nominees are Doctor Slump, The Atypical Family, and more.

On October 16, the 29th Asian Television Awards unveiled the nominees for this year. Korean series that have become massive hits like Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, Doctor Slump, and more are fighting neck-to-neck with other popular Asian content.

Park Ji Eun who penned the screenplay of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s rom-com Queen of Tears has bagged the nomination for Best Scriptwriting. On the other hand, Byeon Woo Seok, the lead of Lovely Runner, who also sang OSTs for the drama has been nominated in the Best Theme Song category.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer Doctor Slump, Jang Ki Wong and Chu Woo Hee’s The Atypical Family, and more have been nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

Check out the full list of Korean series nominated at the 29th Asian Television Awards:

Best Drama Series

Doctor Slump

The Atypical Family

Flex X Cop

Advertisement

Best Screenplay

Queen of Tears (Park Ji Eun)

Best Cinematography (Drama or Fiction)

A Bloody Lucky Day (Pil Gam Sung)

Best Theme Song

Lovely Runner (Byeon Woo Seok)

Apart from these major nominations, many South Korean non-fiction content also earned nominations in different categories. tvN’s variety-reality show Apartment 404 starring Yoo Jae Suk and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been nominated for the Best Entertainment award.

Meanwhile, Mnet’s I-LAND 2 and MBC’s The Song Stealer have earned a nomination in the Best Music Programme category. MBC’s She Killed has been nominated for the Best Documentary Series.

Other Korean content has earned nominations in current affairs, informant programs, social awareness programs, and many more categories. The 29th Asian Television Awards is set to be held on November 29 and 30 in Jakarta.

ALSO READ: Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin in talks to lead new romance drama Spring Fever by Marry My Husband director; Report