Power Rangers Alum Reveals Tough Conditions Actors Were Forced to Work In: ‘We’re Out in the Desert...'

Investigation Discovery is dropping bombshells again. After the massive success of Quiet on Set, the channel returns with another gripping outing that highlights behind-the-scenes struggles across several series.

In the latest episode of Hollywood Demons, a writer and actor from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers opened up about the tough conditions faced during the making of the action-packed show.

Shedding light on several difficult situations, Audri Dubois also revealed a shocking incident involving a background actor. “When we’re shooting the pilot, we’re out in the desert—it’s got to be 110 degrees—and someone has heat stroke,” said the actress, who originally played the Yellow Ranger, Trini, in a preview shared by Entertainment Weekly.

She then went on to describe the background actor in question, who was one of the villains, wearing a wetsuit, a rubber mask over his head, and tiny pinholes for eyes and mouth.

“He’s flopping around like a fish. … Me and the others had come together and agreed we were not going to continue shooting until this guy got in an ambulance,” the actress recalled.

Unfortunately, Dubois was recast with Thuy Trang even before the pilot aired. Speaking about Trang, she left the show in season 2 due to serious contract disputes.

Audri Dubois further shared that the production later offered $100 to anyone willing to wear the suit and help them continue filming the episode. Surprisingly, “someone did. The original actor was left in his underwear in the dirt, flopping around, waiting for an ambulance,” the former Yellow Ranger recalled.

The troubling experiences left Audri Dubois shaken, and head writer Tony Oliver further emphasized that the contract allowed the production to exploit actors and pushed them to the brink of exhaustion.

Despite the challenges behind the scenes, Power Rangers has remained one of the most beloved franchises, with appearances in four feature films and over 25 TV series.

