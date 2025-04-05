Sean Diddy Combs Slams Latest Indictment; Responds to Fresh Accusations Ahead of Trial: 'Defined By Consent...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs finds himself in the hot seat again as federal prosecutors indicted the music industry mogul for a third time. His legal team, comprising Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, calls the latest federal charges an attack on his private life amid escalating courtroom drama.

The newest complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office elevates the total count of criminal charges leveled against him to five. It involves a new purported victim, referred to as Victim-2, and contains charges of sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

According to Deadline, the new indictment states that between 2021 and 2024, Combs has "recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, and maintained Victim-2 and attempted, aided, and abetted and willfully caused Victim-2 to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."

Diddy's attorneys have resisted strongly, describing the new charges as an effort to criminalize his consensual relationships and personal sex life. A representative for his lawyers dismissed the accusations as old claims from past partners and maintained that the involved relationships were characterized by consent and not coercion.

Per the outlet, the spokesperson said, "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

Combs' trial is now set to start on May 12, although the new indictment is likely to lead to further postponements. However, a pretrial hearing has been set for April 25. The defense would likely object to elements of the new filing and seek extra time to prepare.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are also asking the court to shield the privacy and identities of the victims who are set to testify, citing intimidation and safety concerns. The beleaguered music executive already is facing multiple civil suits, including a high-profile one from former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whose allegations of abuse have been cited in the criminal case.

Despite growing legal pressure, Sean Diddy Combs insists on his innocence and has in the past blamed authorities for resorting to antiquated laws and racism in targeting his career and way of life.

