Who Was Robert Trebor? Exploring the Life and Legacy of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Actor Amid His Death at 71

Veteran character actor Robert Trebor, best known for his recurring role as Salmoneus in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess, and his unforgettable performance as serial killer David Berkowitz in Out of the Darkness, has died at the age of 71. According to his obituary on Legacy.com, no cause, date, or place of death was listed, though Trebor had battled complications from a stem-cell transplant for leukemia several years ago.

Born on June 7, 1953, in Philadelphia, Trebor’s career began with small roles in films like Gorp, Turk 182, and Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo in the 1980s. His breakout came in 1985 when he portrayed the infamous “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz opposite Martin Sheen in the CBS television movie Out of the Darkness.

Following this success, Trebor appeared in notable films throughout the late '80s and early '90s, including 52 Pickup(1986) with Roy Scheider and Ann-Margret, Making Mr. Right (1987), Oliver Stone’s Talk Radio (1988), and Roland Emmerich’s Universal Soldier (1992). His television credits were just as impressive, with guest appearances on hit shows like Miami Vice, Murphy Brown, Baywatch, Night Court, and Tales from the Crypt.

Trebor’s most iconic role came in 1995 when he was cast as Salmoneus, the friendly yet opportunistic salesman, in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, starring Kevin Sorbo. He appeared in nearly two dozen episodes across all five seasons and even portrayed a different character, B.S. Hollingsfoffer, in one episode. Trebor later reprised the beloved Salmoneus role in multiple episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess alongside Lucy Lawless.

In the later stages of his career, Trebor continued to act in films such as Dying on the Edge, Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Meet Market, The Devil’s Rejects, and made his final screen appearance as a producer in the Coen brothers’ 2016 film Hail, Caesar!, starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, and Scarlett Johansson.

Beyond screen acting, Trebor was a respected stage actor in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and was named one of the first Artists-in-Residence at The Braid in Los Angeles. He was also an author, penning Dear Salmoneus: The World’s First Guide to Love and Money and the political satire The Haircut Who Would Be King, centered on Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Robert Trebor leaves behind a rich legacy of memorable performances across television, film, and theatre. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deirdre Hennings. In honor of his life and contributions, donations can be made to The Braid, where a scholarship is being established in his name, or to The Leukemia Research Foundation. His remarkable career and vibrant spirit will be fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

