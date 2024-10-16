Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin in talks to lead new romance drama Spring Fever by Marry My Husband director; Report

Will the K-drama world get a new on-screen couple? As per the latest report, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin have received offers to lead the upcoming romance drama Spring Fever. According to their agencies, they are currently discussing the project. If confirmed, they will team up with the director of Marry My Husband to offer viewers a new box-office hit.

On October 16, Korean media outlets reported that Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin have been selected to play the lead roles in the upcoming romance drama Spring Fever. Their agencies briefly commented, “We have received the offers and are currently reviewing them.”

Ahn Bo Hyun, who has shown his extreme range of acting skills in dramas like Flex X Cop, My Name, Yumi’s Cells, and more, will likely take on the role of Seon Jae Gyu in Spring Fever. On the other hand, Lee Joo Bin has been offered the female protagonist role of Yoon Bom. If both of them confirm, this will mark their first on-screen collaboration.

The upcoming romance drama Spring Fever will depict the story of Yoon Bom. She returns to Shinsu after facing a heartbreak in Seoul and takes up a job as an exchange teacher at Shinsu High School. She has a cold and indifferent reaction to everything until she meets Seon Jae Gyu and gradually opens her heart. On the other hand, the man is a warm and cheerful person with deep consideration and a kind heart.

Based on the web novel by Baek Min Ah, this drama will narrate a heartwarming love story. Meanwhile, Spring Fever is set to be directed by PD Park Won Gook. His latest drama, Marry My Husband, soared past a 12% viewership rating, recording the highest in February 2024.

The drama is now set to begin filming in 2025. It is also in discussion to air on tvN next year.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s potential partnership promises great performances. Not too long ago, the actress garnered much recognition after starring in the rom-com Queen of Tears. She has been receiving many offers following the hit drama. On the other hand, Ahn Bo Hyun has once again shown his skills in the latest Veteran sequel, The Executioner.

