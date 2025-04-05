Box Office: With Kevin Feige confirming over 25 stars in Doomsday, revisiting the box office collections of all Avengers movies

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed the buzzing speculation around the Avengers: Doomsday cast at the recently concluded CinemaCon. In a pre-recorded video message from London, Feige reportedly confirmed that while 25 cast members have been officially announced, that is not the full ensemble. The message was clear—fans should brace for more jaw-dropping surprises as the film gears up for its May 1, 2026 release.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday reunites some of the MCU’s most beloved heroes while also introducing new characters. Notably, Robert Downey Jr. returns—not as Tony Stark but as the formidable villain Doctor Doom. The film features a loaded lineup including Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, and several legacy X-Men actors such as Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Doomsday is shaping up to be Marvel’s most expansive crossover to date.

As the hype builds for the film, it is worth revisiting the legacy of the previous Avengers titles, each of which played a crucial role in shaping the MCU’s box office dominance.

It all began in 2012 with The Avengers, the first major superhero team-up event in the genre. Directed by Joss Whedon, the film brought together Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, earning over USD 1.5 billion worldwide.

In 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Ultron. While slightly less acclaimed critically, the film grossed USD 1.39 billion globally, further cementing Marvel’s team-up formula.

Then came the two-part climax: Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by the Russo brothers, the former film ended on a shocking cliffhanger with Thanos wiping out half the universe. That installment raked in over USD 2.04 billion. The latter entry became a cultural event among superhero genre fans, bringing closure after more than a decade of storytelling and soaring to USD 2.74 billion, becoming the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Here’s a table for a better understanding of the Avengers box office legacy

Release Date Film Budget Worldwide Gross May 4, 2012 The Avengers USD 225 million USD 1.515 billion May 1, 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron USD 365 million USD 1.395 billion April 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War USD 300 million USD 2.048 billion April 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame USD 400 million USD 2.748 billion

With Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is poised to begin a new era. It will be exciting to see if the title can mirror or surpass the legacy of its predecessors.

And it doesn’t end there—following Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars is already slated for a May 7, 2027 release.

