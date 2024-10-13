15th Korea Drama Awards winners: Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and more take big nods

Honey Lee, Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok and more won big at the 15th Korea Drama Awards. Here is a look.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Oct 13, 2024  |  05:47 PM IST |  4.9K
Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok
Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok: tvN

The 15th Korea Drama Awards took place at the Gyeongnam Culture and Art Center and honored actors and singers for their stellar performances in 2024. Honey Lee took home the Daesang or Grand Prize for her role in the historical drama Knight Flower. 

On October 12, the 15th Korea Drama Awards took place. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun won the Hot Star Award (female) and Global Star Award respectively. Queen of Tears also took home awards for Best Picture, Best Couple and Best OST. 


Boyhood also took home 3 awards including In Siwan's win for Best Actor. 

See the full list of winners at the 15th Korea Drama Awards below: 

Daesang: Honey Lee - Knight Flower 

Best Picture: Queen of Tears

Lifetime Achievement Award: Byun Hee Bong

Best Actor: Im Siwan - Boyhood

Best Actress: Jung Ryeo Won - The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Yi Kyung - Marry My Husband, Ji Seung Hyun - Korea-Khitan War

Excellence in Acting Award (Female):  Go Min Si - Sweet Home 2

Best New Actor: Baek Seo Hoo - Miss Night and Day, Lee Si Woo - Boyhood

Best New Actress: Kang Hye Won - Boyhood

KDF Award: Kim Yoon Seo, Lee Ga Ryung

Global Star Award: Kim Soo Hyun - Queen of Tears

Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok - Lovely Runner

Hot Star Award (Female): Kim Ji Won - Queen of Tears

Hot Icon Award: DKZ’s Jaechan

Best Couple Award: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won - Queen of Tears

Best OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae's More Than Enough - Queen of Tears

Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Kim Hong Fa - The Whirlwind

Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Jung Young Joo - Lovely Runner, Miss Night and Day

Villain Award: Lee Yi Kyung - Marry My Husband

