15th Korea Drama Awards winners: Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and more take big nods
Honey Lee, Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok and more won big at the 15th Korea Drama Awards. Here is a look.
The 15th Korea Drama Awards took place at the Gyeongnam Culture and Art Center and honored actors and singers for their stellar performances in 2024. Honey Lee took home the Daesang or Grand Prize for her role in the historical drama Knight Flower.
On October 12, the 15th Korea Drama Awards took place. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun won the Hot Star Award (female) and Global Star Award respectively. Queen of Tears also took home awards for Best Picture, Best Couple and Best OST.
Boyhood also took home 3 awards including In Siwan's win for Best Actor.
See the full list of winners at the 15th Korea Drama Awards below:
Daesang: Honey Lee - Knight Flower
Best Picture: Queen of Tears
Lifetime Achievement Award: Byun Hee Bong
Best Actor: Im Siwan - Boyhood
Best Actress: Jung Ryeo Won - The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Yi Kyung - Marry My Husband, Ji Seung Hyun - Korea-Khitan War
Excellence in Acting Award (Female): Go Min Si - Sweet Home 2
Best New Actor: Baek Seo Hoo - Miss Night and Day, Lee Si Woo - Boyhood
Best New Actress: Kang Hye Won - Boyhood
KDF Award: Kim Yoon Seo, Lee Ga Ryung
Global Star Award: Kim Soo Hyun - Queen of Tears
Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok - Lovely Runner
Hot Star Award (Female): Kim Ji Won - Queen of Tears
Hot Icon Award: DKZ’s Jaechan
Best Couple Award: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won - Queen of Tears
Best OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae's More Than Enough - Queen of Tears
Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Kim Hong Fa - The Whirlwind
Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Jung Young Joo - Lovely Runner, Miss Night and Day
Villain Award: Lee Yi Kyung - Marry My Husband
