Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon-Byeon Woo Seok, Her Private Life's Ahn Bo Hyun-Park Min Young, more CONFIRMED to attend 2024 Asia Artist Awards

The 2024 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) is gearing up to be a star-studded celebration, with some of South Korea’s top actors and musicians confirmed to attend. Slated for December 27, 2024, at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the event will bring together the biggest names in K-pop, K-drama, and Korean films, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Among the confirmed attendees are beloved stars like Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Bo Hyun, and rising actress Jang Da Ah. Kim Soo Hyun, who recently captured hearts with his role as Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears, continues to demonstrate his versatility as an actor. With his ongoing EYES ON YOU Asia tour, he remains a global icon and a leading figure in the K-drama world.

Park Min Young, known for her captivating performance as Kang Ji Won in Marry My Husband, is going to be another highlight of the night. She has further cemented her international appeal by completing her My Brand New Day fan meeting tour, thrilling fans across five Asian cities.

Kim Hye Yoon, fresh from her role as Im Sol in Lovely Runner, continues to shine as one of the most promising actresses in youth dramas. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Byeon Woo Seok, who portrayed the charismatic Ryu Sun Jae, was a hit with audiences, propelling both actors to new heights of popularity. Byeon Woo Seok’s striking visuals and commanding presence in Lovely Runner have made him one of the most talked-about actors in recent months.

Ahn Bo Hyun, another exciting addition to the AAA lineup, impressed viewers with his intense role in Flex X Cop and his action-packed performance as Min Kang Hoon in Veteran 2. His versatility across both dramas and films has earned him a dedicated following.

Meanwhile, Jang Da Ah, a rising star who made waves with her role as Baek Ha Rin in Pyramid Game, is quickly becoming a new favorite in the industry. Her talent and screen presence are being recognized, and her star continues to rise.

Hosting this prestigious event for the fourth consecutive year will be IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. Attendees can also look forward to performances from top K-pop artists like NewJeans, BIBI, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, QWER, and WayV.

