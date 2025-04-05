Coolie: Did Lokesh Kanagaraj recreate Rajinikanth’s iconic old scenes for the Tamil actioner? Filmmaker REACTS to buzz
Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals exciting details about what fans can expect from his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. Read on for more.
Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his 171st film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the actor and director, and fans are buzzing with excitement to see what unfolds when these two cinematic giants unite.
Following the recent announcement of the film’s release date, Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest revelation has only heightened the anticipation.
At a recent event, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked if fans could expect to see iconic scenes from Rajinikanth's past films recreated in Coolie. His response surprised everyone.
He said, “No, we haven’t recreated any scenes, but there will be callbacks and references to Superstar’s old films.”
Moving on, when asked if Coolie would feature the food references that are a trademark of Lokesh Kanagaraj's films, he confirmed that there are indeed significant food moments in the film.
As for the movie itself, the makers recently announced its release date. Coolie, an action thriller starring Rajinikanth, is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. However, the film is expected to face tough competition at the box office, as it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's War 2.
Check out the release date announcement here:
Coolie is expected to showcase Rajinikanth in a protagonist role with a touch of negative flair, adding an intriguing dynamic to his character. The star-studded cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra Rao, Shoubin Shahir, and others in pivotal roles.
