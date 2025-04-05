Box Office: With the new The Fantastic Four trailer around the corner, revisiting the theatrical performance of the franchise’s past films

Fantastic Four unveiled a brand-new trailer for First Steps at the recently concluded CinemaCon, and from what we hear, the footage was well received by exclusive attendees at the event. The clip reportedly featured stunning visuals, intense battle scenes, and a strong emotional core, with the titular team reuniting to confront a crisis. This emphasis on unity and hope is expected to be a crucial theme in the film, aligning with the growing demand for uplifting superhero stories.

The trailer will be released for the general public soon as well. As anticipation builds for the upcoming entry in the longstanding franchise, it's worth revisiting the financial footprints of the previous Fantastic Four films.

The series started in 2005 with Fantastic Four, which grossed approximately USD 333 million worldwide. The sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), continued the success with a global box office haul of USD 289 million. However, the 2015 reboot, simply titled Fantastic Four, failed to resonate with audiences and only managed to earn USD 167 million worldwide, becoming a significant commercial disappointment.

The table below provides a detailed breakdown of the box office performances of the Fantastic Four franchise:

Release Date Film Budget Worldwide Gross July 8, 2005 Fantastic Four USD 87.5 million USD 333.1 million June 15, 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer USD 120 million USD 289.5 million August 7, 2015 Fantastic Four USD 120 million USD 167.8 million

The turbulent history of the series on the big screen has left fans hoping Fantastic Four: First Steps will deliver a definitive triumph. Directed by Matt Shakman, the upcoming film aims to introduce the team in a fresh way, moving away from the traditional origin story.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the core team, the movie will see them protecting their 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world from the menace of Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The production journey of Fantastic Four: First Steps has been closely followed by fans. Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, the MCU regained full control of the franchise, setting the stage for an aggressive reboot. The film’s script has undergone multiple revisions with contributions from Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron. Filming wrapped in late 2024, with principal photography taking place at Pinewood Studios in England and on location in the country and Spain.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25. With its ambitious vision and nostalgic elements, it aims to resurrect the franchise and set a new standard for the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

