Empuraan: Fans spin conspiracy theories about Jathin Ramdas’ return in L3 as Mohanlal bumps into Tovino Thomas at the airport

Mohanlal’s Empuraan has dominated headlines with its spectacular box office performance. While audiences have flocked to theaters to catch the action thriller, excitement is already building for the third part of the franchise.

Amid all this, Tovino Thomas recently shared a series of photos after crossing paths with Mohanlal at the airport. The veteran actor was seen posing not only with the Identity star but also with his family.

Advertisement

Check out the photos here:

Soon enough, the comment section of the post was flooded with reactions from fans, who were quick to spin conspiracy theories about the duo’s on-screen characters in the film franchise.

As Empuraan appeared to mark the end of Tovino Thomas’ character, Jathin Ramdas, the reunion pictures have now sparked speculation about his possible return in the third installment.

In fact, some fans even suggested that Jathin may have survived the helicopter blast by jumping into the river for safety.

Take a look at the fan comments here:

Well, speaking of Empuraan's box office collections, the film emerged as one of the first Malayalam movies to earn a Rs 100 crore theatrical share globally. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial also dominated the domestic box office, raking in crores and setting new benchmarks.

For those unaware, a third installment in the Mohanlal-led franchise is officially in the works. Titled L3: The Beginning, the film is set to deliver a fitting finale to the Lucifer series.

Advertisement

Further details about the triquel are yet to be revealed by the makers. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Trailer: Ajith Kumar starrer stirs nostalgia among fans with punchlines from Mankatha, Billa and Dheena