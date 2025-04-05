Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Veteran actor gets state funeral; Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and more arrive to pay last respects
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away recently, with several film industry celebrities arriving at his funeral to pay their last respects.
Manoj Kumar passed away yesterday, on April 4, 2025. The entire film industry is grieving the loss of the legendary actor. He received a state funeral today. Many Bollywood stars, like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and more, were seen arriving to pay their last respects.
Today, April 5, Manoj Kumar was laid to rest with state honors. The Padma Shri recipient was wrapped in the Indian tricolor as the police officers paid him tribute.
Meanwhile, many members from the film fraternity reached the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites. Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.
Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, was also present at the funeral. He was seen in a conversation with his son, Arbaaz Khan.
Prem Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan, and Vindu Dara Singh also reached the crematorium to bid a final farewell to Manoj Kumar and offer their condolences to his family.
Yesterday, soon after the news of Manoj Kumar’s death surfaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his sadness. Appreciating the contribution of the actor to Indian cinema, the PM stated, “He was an icon of Indian cinema who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.”
He added, “Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and many more made special posts on social media. They mourned the demise of Manoj Kumar and honored his legacy.
