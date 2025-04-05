Emily in Paris Star Lucas Bravo Hints at Shailene Woodley Romance Rumors; Says He’s ‘Happy and In Love’
The Emily in Paris star says when you're "happy and in love, nothing really matters" as speculation about his relationship with Shailene Woodley grows.
Lucas Bravo is keeping things coy but hopeful when it comes to his love life. Speaking to Page Six at the Broadway opening of Good Night, and Good Luck in New York City, the Emily in Paris actor hinted that he may indeed be happily coupled up — just as rumors linking him to actress Shailene Woodley continue to swirl.
When asked if it felt “weird” to have his private life discussed online, Bravo responded, “Yeah, I think everyone would agree with that. But, you know, when you love and you’re happy, nothing really matters.”
Bravo, 37, and Woodley, 33, first sparked dating rumors last month after being spotted looking cozy during a stroll through Paris. The two were seen walking arm-in-arm, deep in conversation, but have yet to publicly confirm whether they are dating or simply close friends.
Woodley was previously engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, and has spoken openly about their difficult 2022 breakup. Meanwhile, Bravo revealed last year that he had recently ended a three-year relationship with an unnamed ex.
In addition to addressing his personal life, Bravo attended the Broadway event to support George Clooney, his Ticket to Paradise co-star, calling Clooney a “godfather” figure in his life. “He made the set such a safe place for me to experience things,” Bravo said. “I’m so grateful to have a role model like this, and anytime I need something, he always shows up for me.”
While fans continue to speculate about his relationship status, Bravo is staying focused on the positive influences around him. With Clooney’s mentorship and a possible new romance, it seems Lucas Bravo is entering a particularly joyful chapter both personally and professionally.
