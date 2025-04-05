War 2: Hrithik Roshan is ‘proud’ of spy film, promises it will be ‘bigger and better’ than first part; calls Jr NTR his ‘favorite co-star’

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 movie War, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the big screens. Hrithik Roshan will once again be seen in his action-packed avatar. He recently opened up about the spy film and revealed that he was ‘proud’ of it. The actor promised that it will be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. Hrithik also called Jr. NTR his ‘favorite’ co-star.

Hrithik Roshan attended the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, United States, on April 4, 2025. He talked about his upcoming movie, War 2, with the crowd. He said, “Bahut darr raha tha main ki part 2 kaisi hogi (I was very scared how part 2 would turn out), but I have to say I am extremely proud of this film.”

Giving an update on the film’s shooting, Hrithik revealed that everything had been shot except for one song. He shared that the track was with Jr. NTR, and they were going to shoot for it soon. Hrithik hoped that he would do well in the song. He mentioned being nervous since his co-star was 'amazing.'

The actor then made a big promise, saying, “But this film is gonna be bigger and better than part 1; that’s my promise to you. So wish me luck.”

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan talking about War 2 here:

During the event, Hrithik Roshan also participated in a rapid-fire segment. He was asked to name his favorite co-star. In response, Hrithik stated, “My favorite co-star is actually Jr. NTR.” He said that he just did the movie War 2 with him.

Showering Jr. NTR with praise, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor continued, “He’s amazing; he’s brilliant. He’s such a fine teammate. I think we’ve done something good.” Hrithik concluded by saying that he couldn’t wait for the audience to watch War 2 and confirmed its release date as August 14, 2025.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The action thriller will be the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films.

